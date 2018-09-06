back

9-Year-Old Makes Dolls To Empower Girls of All Races

This 9-year-old girl created a line of dolls so little brown girls could have dolls that looked just like them. 👧🏽👧🏿 Special thanks to Zoe's Dolls.

09/06/2018 11:01 PM
  • 1.1m
  • 343

240 comments

  • Quina A.
    02/15/2019 18:07

    What dolls did she make all I saw were dolls that were created by other companies.

  • E.L. H.
    02/09/2019 15:35

  • Nadine Y.
    02/09/2019 02:33

  • Desire D.
    02/06/2019 18:15

    Ok wack..brown dolls been on the shelf

  • Jasmine T.
    02/04/2019 18:48

    her name is Zoe Terry.

  • Dean G.
    02/03/2019 01:25

    Sad that this kids teachers didn't seem to do anything about her bullies so she had to start a company at the age of 9

  • Courteney T.
    02/02/2019 01:33

  • Lovely R.
    02/01/2019 05:39

    I absolutely love her spirit!!!! Beautiful!!!!!

  • Nita S.
    01/28/2019 14:23

    Awwwww ... I love it .🥰🥰

  • James B.
    01/28/2019 08:28

  • Amber M.
    01/26/2019 21:30

  • Megan M.
    01/23/2019 19:05

  • Mackenzie H.
    01/20/2019 13:53

  • Ericka A.
    01/15/2019 02:14

    In my country, all the dolls are white, blue eyes , blonde hair and of course none of it was fat 😂. But still, we love our dolls without even thinking that these dolls doesn't look like us. For kids, dolls is dolls. It doesn't represent anything else then a toy.

  • Atisha M.
    01/12/2019 14:27

  • Jalisa B.
    01/10/2019 09:35

  • Keneé W.
    01/10/2019 05:33

  • Lisa R.
    01/10/2019 04:46

  • Kacey A.
    01/08/2019 02:33

  • Joy N.
    01/05/2019 18:35

    , finally something beautiful