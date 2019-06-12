9 Years of Jon Stewart Fighting for First Responders
The House Judiciary Committee has passed a bill permanently funding the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund — something that Jon Stewart has spent 9 years lobbying for.
Jon Stewart Fighting for the Rights of First Responders
Jon Stewart returned to television just as he left his cult like audience: sitting behind a desk, eagerly clicking his pen as he prudently made an argument and demanded justice. It could’ve easily been a monologue aired on a favorite episode of “The Daily Show.” Pretty close. But instead of Comedy Central, Stewart appeared on our screens through C-SPAN. In its place of hilarity, he implanted desolation; his one-liners now wounding our hearts rather than our funny bone. He’s still furious as ever, but he’s moved from the peanut gallery into the front of the 9/11 recovery conversation.
Jon Stewart is an American comedian, writer, producer, director, activist, political commentator, actor, and television host. He hosted The Daily Show, a satirical news program on Comedy Central, from 1999 to 2015. Jon Stewart blasted members of congress for failing to permanently fund healthcare programs for 9/11 first responders and for not even showing up to the hearing.
The political comedian’s post-retirement living, his appearance in center view of Congress may have been unexpected but not utterly predictable. Since leaving television in 2015, Stewart has pursued a passion project to secure health coverage and benefits for the surviving 9/11 first responders, many of whom have been afflicted with cancer and disease in the almost a score after breathing in the toxic fumes of the wreckage. The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which supplies first responders with healthcare, is set to terminate next year. It should be a stain on all of us that these heroes could die without the help or care that they need.
Stewart knows this. But he knows who shares the load of the blame, too.
Brut.
- 23.4k
- 267
- 13
13 comments
Cody P.06/30/2019 20:18
Sad democratic party wont even care about these people
Charles M.06/28/2019 19:28
Show boat!!!
Charles M.06/28/2019 19:26
Come on guys, permanently extending this program is crazy. You might need 50 years but not even a 100 years. Common sense tells you all the individuals will be gone by then.
Cody G.06/24/2019 18:43
I wish he would run for president America needs a man like him in office
Trey G.06/20/2019 05:35
Jon Stewart for president. He might not be the best in history, but he'd be far better then trump and you would NEVER have to worry that his hearts not in the right place.
सौरभ ब.06/16/2019 05:58
it's very sad, to see people have to fight, always for their rights on which, why government bureaucrats always turn blind eye ?
John H.06/14/2019 03:44
I'm just wondering why weren't they compensated after 9/11 happened you have workman's comp Social Security disability income why would you wait 20 years for your benefits if somebody could please explain that to me personally the way the building was built firemen have the blueprints in the materials that the building was made out of why did they not make a claim back then if somebody could answer that question I would be highly grateful thank you much
Matthew D.06/13/2019 15:27
The cancer causing agent isn't reported in the 911 report, So they are saying there's no proof that's how they got it🤔🤫
Brut06/13/2019 13:44
This 9/11 first responder will never forget that day — but his work at ground zero left him with more than just horrific memories.
David C.06/13/2019 09:07
Hes a hero
Marjorie S.06/13/2019 04:35
NOW, TALK TO THE SENATE!!
Bernard L.06/13/2019 03:25
John Stewart 2020
Bobbie U.06/13/2019 01:47
👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️