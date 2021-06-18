back
A Black father on changing the narrative around Michael Brown's killing
He was about to become a father when he heard about the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson. Filmmaker Mobolaji Olambiwonnu spoke to Brut about why it felt personal to him...
06/18/2021 7:58 PM
1 comment
Brut2 hours
's documentary, "Ferguson Rises," was featured at the Festival: https://www.stltoday.com/entertainment/movies/a-series-of-miracles-helped-ferguson-rises-documentary-become-reality/article_89dd7f19-3be4-5c23-bdb7-7650d8673f2f.html