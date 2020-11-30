A BLM activist and a Proud Boy talk face to face
The life of Chadwick Boseman
The life of Halima Aden
Outdoor salon gives makeovers to the homeless
The life of Harvey Milk
The taboo of miscarriages
We have a lot to learn from both of them we have to be ready to have a rational and peaceful conversation about all the stuff that has been dividing the humanity for generations the tolerance both of them exuded was remarkable
17 year old..
Lol..
Still a kid..
What does she really know!??..
Yes Age or intelligence doesn't really matter much in maturity but still a 17 year old won't know much about life..
Just saying..
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2 comments
Naqsh F.19 minutes
We have a lot to learn from both of them we have to be ready to have a rational and peaceful conversation about all the stuff that has been dividing the humanity for generations the tolerance both of them exuded was remarkable
Cngkom K.24 minutes
17 year old.. Lol.. Still a kid.. What does she really know!??.. Yes Age or intelligence doesn't really matter much in maturity but still a 17 year old won't know much about life.. Just saying..