A BLM activist and a Proud Boy talk face to face

A teenage Black Lives Matter activist had a conversation with a Proud Boy ... and he began to tear up.

11/30/2020 8:00 PM
2 comments

  • Naqsh F.
    19 minutes

    We have a lot to learn from both of them we have to be ready to have a rational and peaceful conversation about all the stuff that has been dividing the humanity for generations the tolerance both of them exuded was remarkable

  • Cngkom K.
    24 minutes

    17 year old.. Lol.. Still a kid.. What does she really know!??.. Yes Age or intelligence doesn't really matter much in maturity but still a 17 year old won't know much about life.. Just saying..

