back

A day in the life of a transgender sex worker

They face violence and discrimination. They are transgender. And they have been sex workers since they were teenagers. This is a day in their lives.

08/01/2020 1:58 PM
  • 16.2k
  • 7

And even more

  1. 15:32

    A day in the life of a transgender sex worker

  2. 4:02

    Free tattoo removal to transform lives

  3. 9:08

    The life of Michelle Obama

  4. 4:16

    Waacking: Making people see the music

  5. 5:10

    Style not size: The TikTok trend for body positivity

  6. 2:40

    Texas congressman Al Green stands with AOC

6 comments

  • Alaa M.
    28 minutes

    When people say (well they chose to do that, they ruined their lives) i want to say: No one is offered high education and fair opportunity and rejects them, and even if so they remain human beings. They deserve respect and not to be treated in a dehumanizing way. If no one is going to help you, work harder... You didn't fail community, community failed you. Either we should come up with inclusive solutions or should we not intervene. No one can be left behind!

  • Norbert G.
    an hour

    FYI

  • Azeingha-baìÿnhga F.
    an hour

    Nonsense

  • Rizwan B.
    an hour

    they actually ruined there life its a bad decision and sure they will think about it you cannot live without a family

  • Kãå S.
    an hour

    Lmfaooo! 2020 sure ent hiding nothing. 😆

  • Mounir T.
    an hour

    Tafouh