A day in the life of a transgender sex worker

Alaa M.28 minutes
When people say (well they chose to do that, they ruined their lives) i want to say: No one is offered high education and fair opportunity and rejects them, and even if so they remain human beings. They deserve respect and not to be treated in a dehumanizing way. If no one is going to help you, work harder... You didn't fail community, community failed you. Either we should come up with inclusive solutions or should we not intervene. No one can be left behind!
Norbert G.an hour
FYI
Azeingha-baìÿnhga F.an hour
Nonsense
Rizwan B.an hour
they actually ruined there life its a bad decision and sure they will think about it you cannot live without a family
Kãå S.an hour
Lmfaooo! 2020 sure ent hiding nothing. 😆
Mounir T.an hour
Tafouh