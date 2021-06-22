back
A day with Paperboy Prince
This nonbinary rapper, activist and former paperboy is running for mayor of New York City. Brut spent a day with Paperboy Prince, whose platform is based on community activism and love.
06/22/2021 1:12 PMupdated: 06/22/2021 1:13 PM
