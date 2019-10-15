A Graphic Designer Rates 2020 Presidential Logos

Branding has always played a huge role in politics, but it is especially important in the digital age, when people's first interactions with a candidate are often through their website or social-media presence. If a candidate's logo, slogans, colors, and messaging don't stand out in an already crowded race, it can greatly influence how far they make it and how much name recognition they gain. In 2008, then Sen. Barack Obama's iconic "O" became the symbol his campaign ran on. This created a shift in how candidates treated their branding, which was reflected in future campaigns.

Hillary Clinton attempted to replicate this effect with an "H" that incorporated an arrow across the letter. Now other candidates are attempting to replicate her success. Sen. Kamala Harris, Marianne Williamson, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are all experimenting with color in their 2020 campaigns. But color is only part of the battle when it comes to branding. There are many other elements, including typeface, layout, and slogan choice that can ultimately make or break a logo. Brut. asked a graphic-design and branding expert to rate the 2020 campaign logos.

So, what was the final verdict?

“I feel like the most surprising part to me was how many people were pushing the boundaries. We saw quite a few people using like pinks or different shades of like aquas and greens and things like that which I didn't expect. I kind of thought everyone was going to stick to the red white and blue. The worst presidential logo is definitely the Marianne 2020. I feel like it's a really nice logo design, but it is. Completely inappropriate for the presidential campaign. And the best one maybe the best presidential one I would have to go with Biden. I feel like it's a very classic logo was still like a little bit of a unique twist to it,” Mackenzie Wyatt concludes.

Brut.