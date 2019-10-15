A Graphic Designer Rates 2020 Presidential Logos
It's not just you — some of the 2020 candidates' logos are odd, ugly, or...too pink. A graphic designer ranks them. 👇
Presidential candidates have unveiled their shiny new logos
Branding has always played a huge role in politics, but it is especially important in the digital age, when people's first interactions with a candidate are often through their website or social-media presence. If a candidate's logo, slogans, colors, and messaging don't stand out in an already crowded race, it can greatly influence how far they make it and how much name recognition they gain. In 2008, then Sen. Barack Obama's iconic "O" became the symbol his campaign ran on. This created a shift in how candidates treated their branding, which was reflected in future campaigns.
Hillary Clinton attempted to replicate this effect with an "H" that incorporated an arrow across the letter. Now other candidates are attempting to replicate her success. Sen. Kamala Harris, Marianne Williamson, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are all experimenting with color in their 2020 campaigns. But color is only part of the battle when it comes to branding. There are many other elements, including typeface, layout, and slogan choice that can ultimately make or break a logo. Brut. asked a graphic-design and branding expert to rate the 2020 campaign logos.
So, what was the final verdict?
“I feel like the most surprising part to me was how many people were pushing the boundaries. We saw quite a few people using like pinks or different shades of like aquas and greens and things like that which I didn't expect. I kind of thought everyone was going to stick to the red white and blue. The worst presidential logo is definitely the Marianne 2020. I feel like it's a really nice logo design, but it is. Completely inappropriate for the presidential campaign. And the best one maybe the best presidential one I would have to go with Biden. I feel like it's a very classic logo was still like a little bit of a unique twist to it,” Mackenzie Wyatt concludes.
Brut.
- 193.5k
- 371
- 73
49 comments
Lizzy P.3 days
you
Victoria C.6 days
thought you'd find this interesting
Will F.6 days
I hate to say it, but give the devil his due...the Trump logo looks the best.
Tybee L.12/11/2019 19:45
So much hate over a simple video talking about logo design. I don't get it.
Nikki S.12/11/2019 16:43
is this a design critique or a psychoanalysis of these candidates
Nolan W.12/11/2019 13:49
Yang2020
Josh T.12/11/2019 01:06
Ight, I'll give that much to her
Andrea M.12/10/2019 15:50
your future job🤭
Ashe S.12/10/2019 05:56
cough cough did u forget yang????
Jessica H.12/10/2019 04:12
this is cool
Aaron D.12/08/2019 21:49
"They left their bumper stickers on" because that requires work, something obama supporters were afraid of... the bumper stickers were free or they wouldnt be on most of those cars!!
Courtney L.12/07/2019 17:42
5 years experience means hired, in the professional field. She could literally have 4 years minimum of college education, plus minimum of one internship. Who knows how long she’s freelanced if she ever did ect. Point being she went to school to be a graphic designer. Classes specifically aimed at her field of work. You did not.
Braden S.12/06/2019 06:40
You're left eyebrow is wild
Ámbar K.12/03/2019 00:15
When will the media talk about Yang
Tyler M.12/01/2019 19:34
I find it funny that the put trumps up whem they said "the ugly" and then the girl said its a strong and powerful logo. An oversight for biased media lol
Lori S.12/01/2019 17:24
thought you might think this is cool
Iratus P.11/26/2019 20:26
It's pink so it's not presidential? That's literally only because there hasn't been a pink presidential logo.....lmfao..What the heck is this crap.
Jeremy D.11/18/2019 08:02
Lmfao it's apparent that brut is objective lol
Holly H.11/14/2019 03:34
Bernie’s logo reminds me of Aquafresh toothpaste
Aubrey M.11/12/2019 18:35
you'll like this