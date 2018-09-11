back
A grieving father mourns his 22-year-old son
Listen to this grieving father's last words about the son he lost in the Thousand Oaks shooting.
11/09/2018 6:59 PM
1081 comments
Ganesh G.07/01/2019 12:31
😪
Anthony A.07/01/2019 05:29
Lord comfort them Amen.
Josefina C.07/01/2019 04:13
Sorry my sincere condolences
Md S.07/01/2019 03:22
very said
Loret F.07/01/2019 03:20
Dont worry God knows everything Ur suffering!! I know God has a plan for u just trus God and ask His comfort thats life everyone Of us wen we died thats our big Enemy in our life so be Strong Coz u have some kids to care it Gods knows for best of us Coz the thieft (Satan) came here To steal to kill and destroy !! So we don't know wen are coming in our life we dont know wen we die So ur son is in the hand of God now just trust God everything Ur suffering he i wish that he will Comfort u coz he is our comforter He is our Refuge!! He love ur families so much jus be on ur Others kids love them all
Firoz P.07/01/2019 03:14
Very sad and painful , My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Abdul R.07/01/2019 02:55
Sorry it's a matter of serious consern of all Muslims
Wesley H.07/01/2019 02:40
I am sure that fathers abd mothers grieve for their black sons and daughters killed by racist officers in America and children that lost their parents because of these acts.This father is feeling the pain and we are reaching out. While we are at it please remember the senseless killings of our black brothers and sisters.
Blanca V.07/01/2019 02:20
Force
Dizay M.07/01/2019 02:18
It's very sad, I have seen fathers crying over all their families who are dying by bombings in Palestine, Syria, Yamene, Iraq. the tears are all the same but the different people.
Frans J.07/01/2019 02:15
Very painful. Many prayers going up for your families, hopefully may his soul rest in peace.
Johan07/01/2019 02:12
Serakan buat tuhan yesus saja
Syed M.07/01/2019 02:11
اللہ
Gloria L.07/01/2019 02:10
May his soul rest in peace
Manikandaprabhu V.06/28/2019 13:36
I know your pain
Manikandaprabhu V.06/28/2019 13:35
I Love my father
Bouaza F.06/28/2019 12:48
مسكين
Komal A.06/28/2019 01:30
Rest in peace
Xalid H.06/27/2019 19:54
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Nihal Y.06/27/2019 19:23
Duyguların dili dini olmaz mis