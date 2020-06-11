back

A look back at presidential concession speeches

Concession speeches are a key moment of every presidential election. Here's how candidates accepted defeat in past years.

11/06/2020 9:35 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:01

    Egipto quiere prohibir los paseos en animales

  2. 6:30

    Esta es la historia de Melania Trump

  3. 4:23

    Pole Dance para incentivar el voto electoral

  4. 3:47

    AMLO y la prensa: Una relación amor-odio

  5. 4:35

    Culpable o Inocente, según Donald Trump

  6. 2:07

    Los venezolanos víctimas de la xenofobia en Ecuador

15 comments

  • Geranne R.
    20 minutes

    Somehow I don't see Trump doing this.👀

  • Haroon A.
    23 minutes

    Why you did,nt post trump recent speach .

  • Theo F.
    24 minutes

    Trump is not man enough to follow in the foot steps of any of the shown people

  • Luke B.
    31 minutes

    The history and the lessons from these past members is a constant reminder that regardless who runs the country we all have to be united and currently trump is anything but that. Why is this so hard for him all republican past and present so t like what he is doing. What ever happens will happen at the end of the day all Americans are Americans that will never change.

  • Jerry G.
    33 minutes

    Trump may leave the country before he will concede! Ya think??

  • Nevin S.
    35 minutes

    FRAUD

  • John H.
    36 minutes

    Is that how you should do it even if you know cheating has occurred? Brut you are full of bull

  • Janice P.
    39 minutes

    Lol, they will all still be rich, while you all are a slave to the system to give them a luxurious life, you all arguing over peanuts, lol

  • Natty J.
    an hour

    My first withdrawal I made from Mr Andriy Olek was how recover all my lost money with just an investment of $700 you are indeed a man of your words, I'm really happy after so many lost made in the past and debt I owed was paid once and for all and I and my family are enjoying the benefit of forex trade and Mr Andriy Olek Click on the link below 👇👇👇 https://www.facebook.com/Andriy.olek.fx

  • Vanja R.
    an hour

    Can't wait to hear Trump's.

  • Paul M.
    an hour

    No fears of the Trumpster doing that then!

  • Sally D.
    an hour

    That us the way honorable men do it!

  • Lia T.
    an hour

    Trump lui veut pas partir 😂

  • Charity A.
    an hour

    There are 360 joints and each of them owes sadaqah every single day. Every good word is sadaqah. A man's helping his brother is sadaqah. A drink of water which he gives is sadaqah. Removing something harmful from the road is sadaqah. [al-Adab al-Mufrad] http://alsalamediagroupug.org

  • Cj A.
    an hour

    tRumP 2o20 😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.