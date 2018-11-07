A Record Number of Women Won in the Midterms

Meet the women who are changing the face of American politics.
41 comments
David T.12/01/2018 03:53
congratulations All political women
মোহাম্মোড ত.11/28/2018 22:54
🇧🇩
Sagar E.11/28/2018 02:33
Presenting you the biggest democratic country in the world
Mahmoud D.11/27/2018 11:55
تم
Tej P.11/24/2018 01:54
A steep boost for women empowerment in US had prompting for the same in India One US women from the Indian origin proposed for a American President also .
Khadija E.11/23/2018 19:55
المرأة لو منحت الفرص تمنح الكثير للوطن بالتأكيد.
Sor C.11/18/2018 04:57
and ..
Abdul H.11/17/2018 17:09
We're soon see the Muslim women among rising America.
Sardar K.11/16/2018 13:36
world want see a lady as president of amrica..a ideological visionary strong human rights activist woman who play a positive role for making peace in the globally...a woman who hate to selling weapons human destraction..
Boumachouene A.11/16/2018 11:35
اللواتي يغيرن..ليس الذين يغيرون..
Sabri S.11/16/2018 00:35
Elles sont recherches ou quoi
Aziz K.11/15/2018 12:40
تحية للمراة العربية👏
Dounia E.11/14/2018 12:28
Ces vidéo publiée en anglais touchent peu de gens. Il est préférables les sous titrée en francais
Abdu R.11/14/2018 10:14
US can't change their face ...because they can'thelp Hilary .. The world wish to win Hilary ..But Us wemen also can't help hilary
Badaruddin A.11/12/2018 02:51
Congratulations America
Haydee R.11/12/2018 00:15
Felicitaciones...
Kiran C.11/11/2018 09:10
The US is screeewwweedd
Waruna B.11/11/2018 06:03
End of the world 🤔🤔🤔
Keegan B.11/10/2018 19:56
>caring what a politician says because the feign allegiance to a nonexistent cause. nobody cares, its not a big deal woman are in politics we live in 2018.
Foudil B.11/10/2018 14:00
Yes they can do it