back

A TikToker's journey detransitioning

"I don't want to look in the mirror and not like who I am." 5 years ago, Alia made the decision to medically transition to male. But in 2020, they decided to detransition. This is their story.

09/15/2021 12:33 PMupdated: 09/20/2021 10:48 AM

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. 6:03

    This photographer is changing perceptions on Afghan women

  2. 6:44

    A TikToker's journey detransitioning

  3. 4:34

    Welcome to #Vanlife Tikok

  4. 4:05

    She's fighting for murdered and missing Indigenous women

  5. 6:06

    The life of RuPaul

  6. 5:09

    This urban explorer is busting stereotypes

87 comments

  • Emran N.
    2 days

    Is THIS channel only News for gandu's???

  • Arusarthi G.
    3 days

    I don't know who re the stupids giggling on this post, perhaps their mind and brain totally maimed.

  • Rajat P.
    3 days

    how can b people soo dumb

  • Gourango C.
    3 days

    Brut.. Film on the sucess of UPSC topper from most underprivileged states... What these psychologically disturbed people will bring?? I am literally unable to understand... Turning our brains into litter box accepting all garbages

  • Chris N.
    3 days

    Everyone should live their lives in the way it please them, but don't come here and be confusing yourself not us

  • Heyb R.
    4 days

    Shit

  • Farzana Y.
    4 days

    পৃথিবী কোন ধ্বংসের পথে এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে দিনকে দিন...!!!

  • Nayab Y.
    4 days

    Actually she is a very confused person,,, i hope after some more years,,she'll fell like i wanna b a pure woman again,,,am not happ to b a trio,,hhhhhha

  • Abdullah Y.
    4 days

    I don't really understand this new science of voluntarily switching genders over and over again. 🤔

  • Nishant M.
    4 days

    Be confused But not this much 🤣

  • Sam S.
    4 days

    Desperately im waiting for making girlfriend any one kindly become my girl frnd....

  • Sanjiv S.
    4 days

    Confused aatma.. Kuch din baad ye kuch aur le ke aayega.. aayegi..whatever

  • Salman A.
    4 days

    Trans-women are not women and trans-men are not men. Humans can't change their biological sex.

  • Ahad A.
    4 days

    Curse on the people like u

  • Euphoric M.
    4 days

    Originally he or she? 🐷

  • Etisam M.
    4 days

    presenting you alia ismail.

  • Sharon M.
    4 days

    Who cares!!!!!!!

  • Ãwãis K.
    5 days

    Wo sab to Sahi ha lakin mujha pheli bar dekhna par aisa q laga k ya Salman Khan ha acha sorry lakin goor zarur Karna

  • Iyswarya L.
    5 days

    Wow.. you were confused from the beginning.. looks like you needed somebody who you can share your viewsand express things to get a better perspective. one can still be a girl and play sports with boys, or to be a Tom boy 🤷🏻‍♀️

  • Samra M.
    5 days

    kindly follow your genitals and larynx voice to decide your gender hahahaha.