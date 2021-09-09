back
A timeline of 9/11: The tragedy that changed the world
Twenty years ago, a flight took off from Boston and was rerouted to New York. What happened next changed the course of history. This is the story of September 11, 2001 — a date the world will never forget.
09/09/2021 12:33 PM
1285 comments
Anderson C.a day
Engraçado é o ataque ao pentágono e não acharem nenhuma parte de avião!!!
Colleen R.a day
May the Lord Almighty Father... give them eternal rest in heaven... Have mercy on their souls... They're unprepared to see you Oh Holy Father... I ask this in Jesus name Amen..
Abram S.a day
It's been 20 years ago it's insane I was only 4 years old when it happened in New York and Washington though we didn't have our tv on.
Konstantin H.2 days
Compassion!!!
Juan S.2 days
Lax immigration policies.
Yushen N.2 days
And if the bomb was fake on United 93... I'm assuming all bombs were fake from all the terrorists on all flights... so how is it a massive building like those towers come crumbling down with just 2 planes crashing into it.???? Lots of question that will never be anything
Yushen N.2 days
Why is it in all these videos we never see a plane in any footage hitting the pentagon...??? Nothing, no bits or pieces of the plane at all.. I mean it's the pentagon.. there's cameras outside covering all sides of that building...
Nicolas S.2 days
Never Forget 😢😢😢😢
Sam C.2 days
9/11 was a script written by The White House to invade Afghan, Iraq, Iran, Yemen , Libya& Syria https://www.facebook.com/106290171323829/posts/273423677943810/
Susan S.3 days
Passengers and CREW fight back! Crew is NEVER.mentioned!
Kevin H.3 days
This is how sinister and ruthless our government is . Tupac once said America eats it’s babies and on September 11, 2001 it killed its own and then LIED to cover it up.
Fadi A.3 days
That's wicked It hurts to see this
Patricia B.4 days
Worse day of our life
Gaston A.4 days
WHY KEEP SHOWING THIS VIDEO MAKING THOSE INVOLVED IN THIS HORRIFIC ACT FEEL ASSIGNMENT ACCOMPLISHED. JUST SAYING. NO DISRESPECT
Olusola O.4 days
A day of sadness in the history of the world!
Colleen M.4 days
There was Dynomite planted thru out the buildings. Those planes did not cause those building to collapse.
Tees D.4 days
Pure Demolition. An American Production.
Elixir O.4 days
Fake!!!
Sylvia C.5 days
Never ever forget what they did to our country.
Wayne S.5 days
Ask Bush!