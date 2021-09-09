back

A timeline of 9/11: The tragedy that changed the world

Twenty years ago, a flight took off from Boston and was rerouted to New York. What happened next changed the course of history. This is the story of September 11, 2001 — a date the world will never forget.

09/09/2021 12:33 PM

1285 comments

  • Anderson C.
    a day

    Engraçado é o ataque ao pentágono e não acharem nenhuma parte de avião!!!

  • Colleen R.
    a day

    May the Lord Almighty Father... give them eternal rest in heaven... Have mercy on their souls... They're unprepared to see you Oh Holy Father... I ask this in Jesus name Amen..

  • Abram S.
    a day

    It's been 20 years ago it's insane I was only 4 years old when it happened in New York and Washington though we didn't have our tv on.

  • Konstantin H.
    2 days

    Compassion!!!

  • Juan S.
    2 days

    Lax immigration policies.

  • Yushen N.
    2 days

    And if the bomb was fake on United 93... I'm assuming all bombs were fake from all the terrorists on all flights... so how is it a massive building like those towers come crumbling down with just 2 planes crashing into it.???? Lots of question that will never be anything

  • Yushen N.
    2 days

    Why is it in all these videos we never see a plane in any footage hitting the pentagon...??? Nothing, no bits or pieces of the plane at all.. I mean it's the pentagon.. there's cameras outside covering all sides of that building...

  • Nicolas S.
    2 days

    Never Forget 😢😢😢😢

  • Sam C.
    2 days

    9/11 was a script written by The White House to invade Afghan, Iraq, Iran, Yemen , Libya& Syria https://www.facebook.com/106290171323829/posts/273423677943810/

  • Susan S.
    3 days

    Passengers and CREW fight back! Crew is NEVER.mentioned!

  • Kevin H.
    3 days

    This is how sinister and ruthless our government is . Tupac once said America eats it’s babies and on September 11, 2001 it killed its own and then LIED to cover it up.

  • Fadi A.
    3 days

    That's wicked It hurts to see this

  • Patricia B.
    4 days

    Worse day of our life

  • Gaston A.
    4 days

    WHY KEEP SHOWING THIS VIDEO MAKING THOSE INVOLVED IN THIS HORRIFIC ACT FEEL ASSIGNMENT ACCOMPLISHED. JUST SAYING. NO DISRESPECT

  • Olusola O.
    4 days

    A day of sadness in the history of the world!

  • Colleen M.
    4 days

    There was Dynomite planted thru out the buildings. Those planes did not cause those building to collapse.

  • Tees D.
    4 days

    Pure Demolition. An American Production.

  • Elixir O.
    4 days

    Fake!!!

  • Sylvia C.
    5 days

    Never ever forget what they did to our country.

  • Wayne S.
    5 days

    Ask Bush!