Abduction Survivor Advocates for Internet Safety

Abduction survivor is now standing up for other victims

Alicia Kozakiewicz was 13 on New Year's Day in 2002 when the unthinkable happened. Now, at 31, she’s sounding the alarm towards activism about internet safety /abduction /sexual abuse to help fight for your rights. Kozakiewicz had been chatting with her attacker for months before meeting him in real life. Held captive in his basement, Alicia was chained by the neck, tortured and raped over four days.

Her abuse was live streamed, which led the FBI to storm in with law justice vigor to her captor’s home and set her free. She had PTSD and memory loss after her kidnapping, but soon turned her trauma into action. “And all these officers and agents rushed in, cut the chain from around my neck, set me free, and gave me a second chance at life.”

In 2003, a year after her abduction, she launched The Alicia Project, an advocacy group to raise awareness about online predators, abduction, and child sexual exploitation. In 2007, she addressed Congress about the importance of internet safety for children.

Support the children. Save us from pedophiles, the monsters. The boogy man is real and he lives on the net. He lived in my computer and he lives in yours. While you’re sitting here, he’s at home with your children.

This led to the passing of “Alicia’s law,” which provides revenue source for child rescue efforts. In February 2019, Kozakiewicz’s attacker was released on probation and placed 4 miles away from her childhood home. She filed a motion asking the judge to relocate her attacker.

1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Brut.