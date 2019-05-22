Abduction Survivor Advocates for Internet Safety
At 13 years old, she was lured over the internet, then raped and tortured on a live stream video feed. Now 31, Alicia "Kozak" Kozakiewicz advocates for internet safety in the hopes of saving others from what happened to her.
Abduction survivor is now standing up for other victims
Alicia Kozakiewicz was 13 on New Year's Day in 2002 when the unthinkable happened. Now, at 31, she’s sounding the alarm towards activism about internet safety /abduction /sexual abuse to help fight for your rights. Kozakiewicz had been chatting with her attacker for months before meeting him in real life. Held captive in his basement, Alicia was chained by the neck, tortured and raped over four days.
Her abuse was live streamed, which led the FBI to storm in with law justice vigor to her captor’s home and set her free. She had PTSD and memory loss after her kidnapping, but soon turned her trauma into action. “And all these officers and agents rushed in, cut the chain from around my neck, set me free, and gave me a second chance at life.”
In 2003, a year after her abduction, she launched The Alicia Project, an advocacy group to raise awareness about online predators, abduction, and child sexual exploitation. In 2007, she addressed Congress about the importance of internet safety for children.
Support the children. Save us from pedophiles, the monsters. The boogy man is real and he lives on the net. He lived in my computer and he lives in yours. While you’re sitting here, he’s at home with your children.
This led to the passing of “Alicia’s law,” which provides revenue source for child rescue efforts. In February 2019, Kozakiewicz’s attacker was released on probation and placed 4 miles away from her childhood home. She filed a motion asking the judge to relocate her attacker.
1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
16 comments
Allison W.05/27/2019 14:30
This is so beautiful & inspiring!
David P.05/25/2019 01:32
She is a strong woman now and has a just cause to educate, inform, and protect others.
Laura J.05/23/2019 14:59
Very brave , thank you for telling your story.
Emily R.05/23/2019 14:48
You are an inspiration Alicia!!
Sok T.05/23/2019 03:52
Aliya L.05/22/2019 21:25
Wow You are so brave and amazing Alicia. ❤️
Nancy K.05/22/2019 17:51
When was this? never seen of you wow sad!!
Rory Y.05/22/2019 17:44
Stacie C.05/22/2019 17:20
Thank you for sharing. My boys were always on the internet and I was constantly warning them about just this. And even with warning, you can never be sure who they are talking to. It's truly scary.
Shannette W.05/22/2019 14:58
Thank you for sharing. It takes courage to say your truth.
Dorothy R.05/22/2019 12:37
i cannot believe he was allowed to leave jail. guys like that don't change.
Nevin S.05/22/2019 12:03
Justin M.05/22/2019 11:19
Aslam S.05/22/2019 10:51
Parent's guidance & keep an eye on the Teens is important
Magdalena S.05/22/2019 10:38
Now brainwashed pro-lifers would be like "if she got pregnant it would be a blessing from God, and it would help her to overcome the trauma"