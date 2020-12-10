Interview with a real female spy
Women lawmakers speak up about abortion in France
Abortion before Roe v. Wade
TikToker shows how easy it is to spike a drink
How women around the world go home at night
Spain's Equality Minister on being a woman
She is going to hell for the áction she has committed against Gods laws. It’s sad to hear that she had to do that too the poor innocent child. That poor baby had to get the death penalty for someone else actions.
Your sense of powerlessness?? How about your murdered child’s sense of powerlessness
Why all this happened? Is she s victim of rape ?! If not she should have taken precautions like condoms and pills or simply don’t have sex until you’re ready to deal with the consequences. The fetus she aborted would have been in his 50s now and might also have a family . However, everything should be legal and safe for women but that’s doesn’t mean leaving other protective measures.
For goodness sake America Please do not let your next President take you back to the days of Illegal Abortions. This does not sound like the land of the free.
I understand her, but her words also make me think how many millions of lives we have taken in our own hands. We protect animals lives but don't do the same with the unborn children. Shame on us... And we keep telling ourselves that everything will be OK...
No particular reason to be proud of.
Did you notice that almost every negative comment came from a male?.... ffs
Hell yeah! Who needs birth control or condoms when you can just kill it! S’what I’m talkin’ about...Roe v Wade! Roe v Wade!
That's were the GOP wants women now.
She's luckier than some. Some went to back alleys and the people used coat hangers. Many died.
If all of us parents waited to be ready to have kids, to be prepared... none of us would have kids.
The choice should be there! If one decides that abortion is the choice then there needs to be a safe place for the procedure!!
And She''ll spend the rest of her life trying to convince herself that she made a good choice- no amount of backslapping will ever cover her pain.
I am glad you shared this and hope it knocks some sense into the heads of those who would turn back the clock.
Read Elizabeth's story in a piece she wrote for : https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/before-roe-v-wade/607609/
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
15 comments
Amy Y.16 hours
She is going to hell for the áction she has committed against Gods laws. It’s sad to hear that she had to do that too the poor innocent child. That poor baby had to get the death penalty for someone else actions.
Di F.21 hours
Your sense of powerlessness?? How about your murdered child’s sense of powerlessness
Ammar A.2 days
Why all this happened? Is she s victim of rape ?! If not she should have taken precautions like condoms and pills or simply don’t have sex until you’re ready to deal with the consequences. The fetus she aborted would have been in his 50s now and might also have a family . However, everything should be legal and safe for women but that’s doesn’t mean leaving other protective measures.
Elizabeth B.2 days
For goodness sake America Please do not let your next President take you back to the days of Illegal Abortions. This does not sound like the land of the free.
Ana M.2 days
I understand her, but her words also make me think how many millions of lives we have taken in our own hands. We protect animals lives but don't do the same with the unborn children. Shame on us... And we keep telling ourselves that everything will be OK...
Jean W.2 days
No particular reason to be proud of.
Stephen B.2 days
Did you notice that almost every negative comment came from a male?.... ffs
Josh F.3 days
Hell yeah! Who needs birth control or condoms when you can just kill it! S’what I’m talkin’ about...Roe v Wade! Roe v Wade!
Diane F.3 days
That's were the GOP wants women now.
Diane F.3 days
She's luckier than some. Some went to back alleys and the people used coat hangers. Many died.
Scott M.3 days
If all of us parents waited to be ready to have kids, to be prepared... none of us would have kids.
Barb A.3 days
The choice should be there! If one decides that abortion is the choice then there needs to be a safe place for the procedure!!
Nevin S.3 days
And She''ll spend the rest of her life trying to convince herself that she made a good choice- no amount of backslapping will ever cover her pain.
Susan P.3 days
I am glad you shared this and hope it knocks some sense into the heads of those who would turn back the clock.
Brut3 days
Read Elizabeth's story in a piece she wrote for : https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/before-roe-v-wade/607609/