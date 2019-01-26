Acts Of Kindness For Furloughed Federal Workers

The 35-day government shutdown is over — for now. And during that time, unpaid federal workers were treated to an outpouring of generosity. 🙌
8 comments
Maxime V.01/28/2019 03:50
Et ben vous avez qu'a faire ce sue Trump a promis durant sa campagne. Il a été élu pour ça. Assumez.
Irene G.01/27/2019 06:28
White House doesn't give only take. Tax payers come through, they pay for everything.
Azuwueze O.01/26/2019 22:50
That's nice of Americans. Sad same generosity is impossible in Venezuela.
Faith E.01/26/2019 21:41
Despite everything we are a beautiful country.
Pasquale B.01/26/2019 15:38
Hmm people helping each other out in times of need, where those who have share with those who dont yet deserve... Sounds alot like what so many fear.
Vance S.01/26/2019 13:31
No more medical tax.. Slavery tax by government taxation.. Directly at social security number holder. Not all usa citizens pay medical tax.. Rregistered voter ,no. Legal driver license Holder.. No.. No. No. No more medical tax on new born infant's.. Bondage by taxation. Stop medical tax tonight.
Vance S.01/26/2019 13:28
Seniors USA citizens that were homeless.. Still homeless.. Media.. Politician still boycotted issues.. Social security.. And senior citizen USA social security number holder.. Fighting red tape, syndicated judges, weak politician.. Utah federal judge denied handicap senior benefits six yrs running. Blind, arthritis crippled and homeless.. Utah , Romney . What were you thinking..
Dee B.01/26/2019 13:28
and they deserve every single goodie America can help with.....it isn't enough, but I hope they all know that "working America" understands what they went thru.