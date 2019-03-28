back
Adam Schiff Hits Back At GOP Resignation Request
In a nearly 6-minute speech — Congressman Adam Schiff blasted House Intelligence Republicans over calls for him to resign — all while making a case for collusion between President Trump and Russia.
03/28/2019 10:36 PMupdated: 03/28/2019 10:49 PM
- 273.6k
- 4.1k
- 2.8k
2327 comments
Sarah A.12/11/2019 06:12
Anyone against what he says really isn’t for America. He s on point. This is real and truthful
Hersh S.12/01/2019 22:37
FU piece of Schiff.
BertieNkarlene R.11/19/2019 03:52
Oooh Adamic SHIFTEE......YOU ARE SUCH A PATHETIC IDIOTIC 🤥 LIAR!!!
Stephen N.11/08/2019 12:04
You are corrupt lowlife swamp pond! Schitt!
Tina T.10/25/2019 20:08
It's October I bet you all feel mighty stupid. Trump's the one that will have to resign. Lol
Ronnie K.09/28/2019 22:52
You have no credibility anywhere
Dack D.09/28/2019 19:56
http://www.liddlekidz.com/
Just O.09/27/2019 14:07
Adam Schiff is a parody of intelligence. Schiff and Nadler are the two twerps who stood firm - that they have seen the solid evidence of "Russian Collusion" - which has been proven to be a complete lie and a hoax perpetrate against the entire country. These Democrats are the Political Antifa - anarchy and destructive mayhem.
John G.08/15/2019 02:02
No it’s NOT okay !!
Terry M.06/21/2019 22:29
Such a blatant idiot. Poor soul doesn't even know how stupid he is.
Robyn H.06/18/2019 16:54
All of those REPUBLICANS' names are on lists of those who were bought and paid for by Russian oligarch.
Annmaria S.05/19/2019 22:59
Adam Schiff is delusional and he just admitted to what the Dems did. He is a traitor.
Colleen T.05/16/2019 03:44
Yea the republicans will do anything to keep the corruption going-so they can profit. That’s all they care about. They’ll try to fire people and now are even trying to start a trumped up war with Iran. It’s disgusting
Steve H.05/16/2019 01:33
Moron lying smuck
Kathy V.05/15/2019 10:06
They shd ask trump for his resignation
Olga R.05/14/2019 17:20
I STAND WITH REP. ADAM SCHIFF, HE IS THE CONSCIENCE OF OUR DEMOCRACY!!!!
Susan Q.05/11/2019 21:42
Old pencilneck should go!
Dan K.05/11/2019 11:48
Yo Pete Shafter! You sound like you’re describing yourself reaming a minor!
Carol D.05/11/2019 07:34
He is a good man.
Dan K.05/11/2019 04:15
Yo Pete Shafter! You sound like you’re describing yourself reaming a minor!