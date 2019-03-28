back

Adam Schiff Hits Back At GOP Resignation Request

In a nearly 6-minute speech — Congressman Adam Schiff blasted House Intelligence Republicans over calls for him to resign — all while making a case for collusion between President Trump and Russia.

03/28/2019 10:36 PMupdated: 03/28/2019 10:49 PM
2327 comments

  • Sarah A.
    12/11/2019 06:12

    Anyone against what he says really isn’t for America. He s on point. This is real and truthful

  • Hersh S.
    12/01/2019 22:37

    FU piece of Schiff.

  • BertieNkarlene R.
    11/19/2019 03:52

    Oooh Adamic SHIFTEE......YOU ARE SUCH A PATHETIC IDIOTIC 🤥 LIAR!!!

  • Stephen N.
    11/08/2019 12:04

    You are corrupt lowlife swamp pond! Schitt!

  • Tina T.
    10/25/2019 20:08

    It's October I bet you all feel mighty stupid. Trump's the one that will have to resign. Lol

  • Ronnie K.
    09/28/2019 22:52

    You have no credibility anywhere

  • Dack D.
    09/28/2019 19:56

    http://www.liddlekidz.com/

  • Just O.
    09/27/2019 14:07

    Adam Schiff is a parody of intelligence. Schiff and Nadler are the two twerps who stood firm - that they have seen the solid evidence of "Russian Collusion" - which has been proven to be a complete lie and a hoax perpetrate against the entire country. These Democrats are the Political Antifa - anarchy and destructive mayhem.

  • John G.
    08/15/2019 02:02

    No it’s NOT okay !!

  • Terry M.
    06/21/2019 22:29

    Such a blatant idiot. Poor soul doesn't even know how stupid he is.

  • Robyn H.
    06/18/2019 16:54

    All of those REPUBLICANS' names are on lists of those who were bought and paid for by Russian oligarch.

  • Annmaria S.
    05/19/2019 22:59

    Adam Schiff is delusional and he just admitted to what the Dems did. He is a traitor.

  • Colleen T.
    05/16/2019 03:44

    Yea the republicans will do anything to keep the corruption going-so they can profit. That’s all they care about. They’ll try to fire people and now are even trying to start a trumped up war with Iran. It’s disgusting

  • Steve H.
    05/16/2019 01:33

    Moron lying smuck

  • Kathy V.
    05/15/2019 10:06

    They shd ask trump for his resignation

  • Olga R.
    05/14/2019 17:20

    I STAND WITH REP. ADAM SCHIFF, HE IS THE CONSCIENCE OF OUR DEMOCRACY!!!!

  • Susan Q.
    05/11/2019 21:42

    Old pencilneck should go!

  • Dan K.
    05/11/2019 11:48

    Yo Pete Shafter! You sound like you’re describing yourself reaming a minor!

  • Carol D.
    05/11/2019 07:34

    He is a good man.

  • Dan K.
    05/11/2019 04:15

    Yo Pete Shafter! You sound like you’re describing yourself reaming a minor!