Adopting While LGBTQ

If certain adoption agencies had their way, these two boys would not have their family. Now their dads are fighting discrimination against LGBTQ parents.
47 comments
Duane F.04/30/2019 21:34
Counterfeit
Billie C.04/30/2019 15:59
Stupid people who are against this. Educate yourselves!
Andrew P.04/29/2019 20:29
NOPE!!!!!
Joseph C.04/29/2019 15:30
Perverts
Brut04/29/2019 15:29
Special thanks to for content in this video.
Joseph C.04/28/2019 19:06
And God gave it to you To believe your Lies Repent and Change Stop being Weak Or worse will Come to you,
Liesje P.04/28/2019 16:51
Everyone before dropping judgments.. Not a lot of couples would even concider taking in traumatized kids of someone else (especially if able to have their own kids) . It's already so amazing when couples do decide to do this and create a home for a kid very much in need of it. So what possible reason could there be to reject a couple that would make that decision and take very good care of the kid.
Greg G.04/28/2019 15:56
😡😡😡
Anita T.04/28/2019 14:16
😍Yes that's what's. up !!!we need more loveing people to help Us. nothing wrong in this world 💞🌈ant'
Kyle H.04/28/2019 14:06
Being gay is an abomination of Christ.
Evelyn M.04/27/2019 22:03
Wonderful
Melissa A.04/27/2019 16:13
How far will the government go? Gay, straight, blue, yellow, or purple it doesn’t matter if folks are willing to give children loving homes? EVERYONE deserves to have a family!!! God bless these men for doing what they do 😊
Jay J.04/27/2019 11:27
Absolutely not
Bakil M.04/27/2019 11:14
Hell no
Stevie C.04/27/2019 03:54
Hey dude where’s your mom ? He’s the short one .. oh lololol .... but hey if they are going to love them that’s cool .. 🙂
Spadey S.04/26/2019 14:43
It's a good time not to be born during the inquisition, phewww!!
Hind H.04/25/2019 22:33
get that kid out of that poisonous atmosphere asap.
Carol E.04/25/2019 17:18
Wish good luck and fortune for this family!
David A.04/25/2019 16:19
Mentally ill
Frances J.04/25/2019 15:02
Better to LOVE, than discriminate. Children need loving homes No matter what.