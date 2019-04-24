back

Adopting While LGBTQ

If certain adoption agencies had their way, these two boys would not have their family. Now their dads are fighting discrimination against LGBTQ parents.

04/24/2019 10:02 PMupdated: 04/24/2019 10:09 PM
47 comments

  • Duane F.
    04/30/2019 21:34

    Counterfeit

  • Billie C.
    04/30/2019 15:59

    Stupid people who are against this. Educate yourselves!

  • Andrew P.
    04/29/2019 20:29

    NOPE!!!!!

  • Joseph C.
    04/29/2019 15:30

    Perverts

  • Brut
    04/29/2019 15:29

  • Joseph C.
    04/28/2019 19:06

    And God gave it to you To believe your Lies Repent and Change Stop being Weak Or worse will Come to you,

  • Liesje P.
    04/28/2019 16:51

    Everyone before dropping judgments.. Not a lot of couples would even concider taking in traumatized kids of someone else (especially if able to have their own kids) . It's already so amazing when couples do decide to do this and create a home for a kid very much in need of it. So what possible reason could there be to reject a couple that would make that decision and take very good care of the kid.

  • Greg G.
    04/28/2019 15:56

    😡😡😡

  • Anita T.
    04/28/2019 14:16

    😍Yes that's what's. up !!!we need more loveing people to help Us. nothing wrong in this world 💞🌈ant'

  • Kyle H.
    04/28/2019 14:06

    Being gay is an abomination of Christ.

  • Evelyn M.
    04/27/2019 22:03

    Wonderful

  • Melissa A.
    04/27/2019 16:13

    How far will the government go? Gay, straight, blue, yellow, or purple it doesn’t matter if folks are willing to give children loving homes? EVERYONE deserves to have a family!!! God bless these men for doing what they do 😊

  • Jay J.
    04/27/2019 11:27

    Absolutely not

  • Bakil M.
    04/27/2019 11:14

    Hell no

  • Stevie C.
    04/27/2019 03:54

    Hey dude where’s your mom ? He’s the short one .. oh lololol .... but hey if they are going to love them that’s cool .. 🙂

  • Spadey S.
    04/26/2019 14:43

    It's a good time not to be born during the inquisition, phewww!!

  • Hind H.
    04/25/2019 22:33

    get that kid out of that poisonous atmosphere asap.

  • Carol E.
    04/25/2019 17:18

    Wish good luck and fortune for this family!

  • David A.
    04/25/2019 16:19

    Mentally ill

  • Frances J.
    04/25/2019 15:02

    Better to LOVE, than discriminate. Children need loving homes No matter what.