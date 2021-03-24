After mass shootings...“thoughts and prayers”
Mehedi H.13 minutes
Send thoughts and prayers to all republicans lawmakers so they can cure their mentail illness.
Scott C.3 hours
Prayers to the god that decided it was time for those innocent individuals to die. I'm sorry but that's just plain stupidity. Two decades of inaction and counting.
Jason G.4 hours
If Sandy Hook didn’t open peoples eyes nothing will just another day in America!! Thoughts and prayers 🙄
Nelson J.4 hours
It never stops.. We know..
Martin M.4 hours
These so-called prayers has been there for years , but nothing has changed since we are remaining powerless to change the constitution on this matter !!!!
Becky R.4 hours
Enough is enough!
Yadzia P.4 hours
Every house and family in america should be given a gun and rifle.
Rohn G.5 hours
🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕brut
Brut5 hours
Today marks the 23-year anniversary of the mass school shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas: https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/a-school-shooting-in-jonesboro-arkansas-kills-five
Abdullah A.5 hours
Thoughts and prayers are not enough
Millie F.5 hours
Not pro life...fools
Matthew B.5 hours
Thoughts and prayers- Literally the LEAST you can do.
Carol N.6 hours
The republican morons are a do nothing but complain and stop every bill
Cintia V.6 hours
If there was an armed citizen could have saved so many people. but instead they want to take guns away from good people. The bad people will always be able to get them.
John S.6 hours
"If only someone else had had a gun to stop them," whine the righties without realizing that that hasn't happened yet. Do something about this, background checks, waiting periods, ban specific weapons from production even, address mental illness. Lots of stuff which is infinitely better than just thinking about the victims and praying.
Luis M.6 hours
I wonder why trump didn't use thoughts and prayers to over turn the election instead of storming the capitol... If we wait for the devil to built a concious, honesty, and empethy, we will be waiting forever, the same I say about Republican.
Joshua T.6 hours
Incurable mental inbreeding leads to far-reaching societal development errors (e.g. personal weapons = safety / common social ethics = socialism / death penalty = prevention of crime / constitutional, federal republic = a democratic country / current immigration policy = fits with one's own, pluralistic, immigration enriched society). Poor America, such a beautiful place, but totally 1900.
Ziegfredo C.6 hours
HYPOCRITES! !
Jed B.6 hours
It's not a gun problem. It's a people problem.
Phoenix L.6 hours
Prayers won't work