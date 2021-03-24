back

After mass shootings...“thoughts and prayers”

“Thoughts and prayers,” but the mass shootings continue ...

03/24/2021 6:27 PM
  • New

And even more

23 comments

  • Mehedi H.
    13 minutes

    Send thoughts and prayers to all republicans lawmakers so they can cure their mentail illness.

  • Scott C.
    3 hours

    Prayers to the god that decided it was time for those innocent individuals to die. I'm sorry but that's just plain stupidity. Two decades of inaction and counting.

  • Jason G.
    4 hours

    If Sandy Hook didn’t open peoples eyes nothing will just another day in America!! Thoughts and prayers 🙄

  • Nelson J.
    4 hours

    It never stops.. We know..

  • Martin M.
    4 hours

    These so-called prayers has been there for years , but nothing has changed since we are remaining powerless to change the constitution on this matter !!!!

  • Becky R.
    4 hours

    Enough is enough!

  • Yadzia P.
    4 hours

    Every house and family in america should be given a gun and rifle.

  • Rohn G.
    5 hours

    🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕brut

  • Brut
    5 hours

    Today marks the 23-year anniversary of the mass school shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas: https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/a-school-shooting-in-jonesboro-arkansas-kills-five

  • Abdullah A.
    5 hours

    Thoughts and prayers are not enough

  • Millie F.
    5 hours

    Not pro life...fools

  • Matthew B.
    5 hours

    Thoughts and prayers- Literally the LEAST you can do.

  • Carol N.
    6 hours

    The republican morons are a do nothing but complain and stop every bill

  • Cintia V.
    6 hours

    If there was an armed citizen could have saved so many people. but instead they want to take guns away from good people. The bad people will always be able to get them.

  • John S.
    6 hours

    "If only someone else had had a gun to stop them," whine the righties without realizing that that hasn't happened yet. Do something about this, background checks, waiting periods, ban specific weapons from production even, address mental illness. Lots of stuff which is infinitely better than just thinking about the victims and praying.

  • Luis M.
    6 hours

    I wonder why trump didn't use thoughts and prayers to over turn the election instead of storming the capitol... If we wait for the devil to built a concious, honesty, and empethy, we will be waiting forever, the same I say about Republican.

  • Joshua T.
    6 hours

    Incurable mental inbreeding leads to far-reaching societal development errors (e.g. personal weapons = safety / common social ethics = socialism / death penalty = prevention of crime / constitutional, federal republic = a democratic country / current immigration policy = fits with one's own, pluralistic, immigration enriched society). Poor America, such a beautiful place, but totally 1900.

  • Ziegfredo C.
    6 hours

    HYPOCRITES! !

  • Jed B.
    6 hours

    It's not a gun problem. It's a people problem.

  • Phoenix L.
    6 hours

    Prayers won't work

