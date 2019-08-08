Al Gore's Message to Trump and Youth Climate Activists
Former Vice President @algore has two messages about the climate crisis: the first is to young people and the second is to President Trump. Here are both. 👇
42nd Climate Reality Project training in Minneapolis
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore has a message for young people: “The movement to solve the climate crisis and to solve it in time must be led by young people. School strike movement, the extinction rebellion, other movements that are springing up around the world are being led primarily by young people. I would say that you do have a source of moral authority that older people do not, you will live with the consequences of the decisions made today, for far longer than my generation will. That does give you an opportunity to speak up insistently, boldly, loudly, fiercely and demand change.”
Gore, who recently led the 42nd Climate Reality Project training in Minneapolis, has for decades been bringing awareness to the climate crisis. Urging world leaders to act faster, he also has a suggestion for President Donald Trump. “I guess in all honesty my message to Mr. Trump would be somewhat different. I would tell him to resign. He wouldn't take my advice but I've tried to talk with him about climate and I thought there was a chance he might listen and change. But I was wrong and I have to say I think there's very little chance that he will change in the years ahead. But I would still give the same substantive advice, we've got to do more, we have a global emergency. It's all hands on deck. The good news is we have the technologies to solve this crisis. They create jobs. They clean up our air and water and they save our future. There's nothing bad about this strategy. The only thing we need to do is to end the resistance to them that comes from the fossil fuel companies and they're powerful I understand and they have money and political connections and they're desperately trying to stop the world from shifting away from the fossil fuels that are primarily causing this crisis. But our future is at stake. Our children and grandchildren and a thousand generations to come. Those of us alive right now and particularly heads of state who have an unparalleled opportunity to affect change should recognize that this is the time for bold action.”
227 comments
Armin N.12/11/2019 22:17
IPCC busllshit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hCRafyV0zI
Fred H.08/12/2019 23:14
Bravo 👏
Michael R.08/12/2019 02:49
both lack the understanding of science to be anything more than a plea for attention, it has been at least 5 minutes since anyone gave a crap what he has to say.
Steve C.08/11/2019 23:14
I would like to know in the history of the world, where climate has not changed.
Robert T.08/11/2019 20:41
A con man.
Robert L.08/11/2019 13:55
Can't fix nature stop listening to these politicians
Jon P.08/11/2019 11:01
Put money in my pocket
Erik T.08/11/2019 03:13
He is a mindless baffoon
Dersin R.08/11/2019 03:11
Former president Al Gore looks like Jerry Springer 😂
Michael S.08/11/2019 02:43
Al Gore and his partners the Busch family will become the first Carbon billionaires if the policies he promotes become reality
Tom F.08/11/2019 02:38
The same man that flies in his jet and has a mansion and rides in a gas guzzler car, not that's fighting climate change Gore.
GW P.08/11/2019 02:36
Blind leading the blind
Chev W.08/11/2019 02:16
https://www.facebook.com/869535435/posts/10162196488615436/
James C.08/11/2019 02:15
Moron a true democrat
Chev W.08/11/2019 02:14
https://www.facebook.com/675222045/posts/10156003686602046/
Chev W.08/11/2019 02:07
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weather_modification
Chris S.08/11/2019 02:03
Al Gore is an absolute moron!
Chev W.08/11/2019 02:03
https://www.facebook.com/675222045/posts/10156084971062046/
Chev W.08/11/2019 02:01
https://www.facebook.com/675222045/posts/10156137199937046/
Chev W.08/11/2019 02:00
Climate change is a Hoax! Carbon tax is a Scam! 📚📚📚📚📚🎯📣🇨🇦