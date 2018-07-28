back

All eyes continue to be on Tupac Shakur

The murder of Tupac Shakur stunned the music world in 1996 — now there may finally be a breakthrough in the unsolved case.

07/28/2018 7:01 PM
  • 2.1m
  • 819

Solutions

  1. How the world could eat 100% organic

  2. Therapy Memes Are Good For You

  3. Fighting Waste With Ugly Food

  4. Bringing Back NYC's Extinct Plants

  5. The Dad Who Started the Changing Table Revolution

  6. This Company Offers 60 Sizes of Condoms

416 comments

  • Simar T.
    11/18/2018 02:42

    Maan,

  • Walid A.
    11/16/2018 20:59

    They are interviewing him like they can't understand basic things?

  • Mohamed A.
    11/15/2018 12:47

    😂

  • Nikolai R.
    11/15/2018 04:56

    RIP BIGGIE

  • China S.
    11/15/2018 01:24

    Por que carajos ponen trap de fondo?

  • Yacine B.
    11/14/2018 19:57

    Rip pac

  • Aina A.
    11/13/2018 10:48

    🙄🙄

  • Evang S.
    11/11/2018 15:56

    Very intelligent young guy

  • Oussama A.
    11/10/2018 23:55

    Adil Ouazzani Naki

  • Sekyi-Brown R.
    11/08/2018 17:03

    😞

  • Hamid C.
    11/07/2018 19:40

    Think!! Use your head ...RIP

  • Carl S.
    11/06/2018 13:08

    Just another pice of trash gone, the world is a better place.

  • Jacques K.
    11/05/2018 21:40

    Diddy Did It

  • Mickey J.
    11/04/2018 11:46

    2 Pac The King ❤💜

  • Jay-k C.
    11/03/2018 21:13

    👽

  • Syed H.
    11/03/2018 07:34

    Haider Shamim Malik

  • Tere H.
    11/01/2018 16:33

    Kevin M

  • Jalal M.
    10/31/2018 13:42

    Too young to be gone. 2pac was one the smartest individual the world needed...

  • Horacio T.
    10/31/2018 11:21

    Legend

  • Moises V.
    10/30/2018 17:01

    More like, they working on making up something to profit off a dead man