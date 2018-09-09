back

All the things Trump's labelled "unfair"

According to Trump, much of life is just "unfair."

09/09/2018 11:01 PM
  • 125.2k
  • 146

Pop Culture

  1. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. Yes, Women are Funny — According to the “Mrs. Maisel” Stars

118 comments

  • Peter L.
    10/07/2018 15:00

    No hes saying libtards are unfair and biased you morons.

  • Anjum I.
    09/30/2018 03:58

    Verily the peace of hearts is in the remembrance of Allah. He is a person led astray by devil (shaitan). For him, therefore, much of life is just "unfair" until his death unless he accepts Islam.

  • Francesca W.
    09/26/2018 04:54

    The poor man baby needs to go back to hell where he came from

  • Jahangir P.
    09/24/2018 16:49

    its all unfair about idiot trump...

  • Chhabi S.
    09/24/2018 15:28

    America bigarne manche ho

  • James L.
    09/24/2018 08:03

    He is an unfair abomination

  • Gustavo V.
    09/23/2018 17:05

    It’s very unfair that all of us file for taxes and you don’t !!!

  • Cemil N.
    09/23/2018 08:36

    Salak trump yine sacmaliyor gerizekali amerikan halki bundan kurtulsun

  • Roberto S.
    09/23/2018 00:28

    He’s unfear

  • Ahmed H.
    09/22/2018 15:50

    هذا كلب ابن كلب

  • Esmat M.
    09/22/2018 15:33

    Unfair

  • Arielle d.
    09/20/2018 07:04

    lol

  • Brody M.
    09/20/2018 06:15

    😭

  • César L.
    09/20/2018 05:56

    Unfair that you don't pay taxes for years too!!

  • Ahmed H.
    09/20/2018 05:37

    You is very bad

  • Rickey W.
    09/19/2018 08:00

    He's simple and those are the same types of people that follow him.

  • Eric L.
    09/19/2018 06:06

    Please forgive him as Trumps vocabulary is very limited to just a few key words he likes to go to when he is being treated un-fair? But no worries, as he is a "TREMENDOUS PRESIDENT" who will treat every American "fairly"

  • Antonio J.
    09/19/2018 02:14

    Is it me or he can pronounce industries correctly ?! 😂😂😂😂

  • James M.
    09/19/2018 00:25

    "Fair" is where pigs go to win a blue ribbon.

  • Chassib A.
    09/18/2018 19:05

    lam lriqi person lhope from American people don't lesson to trumps conversation