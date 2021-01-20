back
Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem
"While democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated." Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, stirred the nation with her poem "The Hill We Climb."
01/20/2021 7:59 PMupdated: 01/20/2021 8:01 PM
Fred S.18 minutes
Beautifully said
Lelie N.24 minutes
I don’t know you personally but Am so proud of you!!
Adrian P.28 minutes
Too much facial expression and fake theater.
Donna A.31 minutes
Beautiful clever elegant young lady you will go far gorgeous
Josh P.32 minutes
Such great words.
Frances M.41 minutes
Amazing
Faye L.an hour
Beautiful...
Michalis C.an hour
Bla Bla Bla and in the end its all the same..
Peter F.an hour
Amanda Gorman for President! Awesome recital.
Christine S.an hour
Wow.wonderful
Angie G.an hour
Tiana Van Zyl 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
Kulit K.an hour
shushshsshs
Addie C.an hour
Congratulations Young Lady Beautiful
Chelsea A.an hour
Wonderful. ❤️
Scott d.an hour
Amanda was an inspiration, you’ve got to watch 👏👏👏
Christine R.2 hours
Loved her poem, her poise, her delivery. She was amazing.
Ros M.2 hours
Very well said lovely young lady
Fiona A.2 hours
Thanks for sharing 💪🏽
Margaret E.2 hours
Well said nice young lady
Trista C.2 hours
Amazing! Inspirational!