Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem

"While democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated." Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, stirred the nation with her poem "The Hill We Climb."

01/20/2021 7:59 PMupdated: 01/20/2021 8:01 PM
23 comments

  • Fred S.
    18 minutes

    Beautifully said

  • Lelie N.
    24 minutes

    I don’t know you personally but Am so proud of you!!

  • Adrian P.
    28 minutes

    Too much facial expression and fake theater.

  • Donna A.
    31 minutes

    Beautiful clever elegant young lady you will go far gorgeous

  • Josh P.
    32 minutes

    Such great words.

  • Frances M.
    41 minutes

    Amazing

  • Faye L.
    an hour

    Beautiful...

  • Michalis C.
    an hour

    Bla Bla Bla and in the end its all the same..

  • Peter F.
    an hour

    Amanda Gorman for President! Awesome recital.

  • Christine S.
    an hour

    Wow.wonderful

  • Angie G.
    an hour

    Tiana Van Zyl 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

  • Kulit K.
    an hour

    shushshsshs

  • Addie C.
    an hour

    Congratulations Young Lady Beautiful

  • Chelsea A.
    an hour

    Wonderful. ❤️

  • Scott d.
    an hour

    Amanda was an inspiration, you’ve got to watch 👏👏👏

  • Christine R.
    2 hours

    Loved her poem, her poise, her delivery. She was amazing.

  • Ros M.
    2 hours

    Very well said lovely young lady

  • Fiona A.
    2 hours

    Thanks for sharing 💪🏽

  • Margaret E.
    2 hours

    Well said nice young lady

  • Trista C.
    2 hours

    Amazing! Inspirational!

