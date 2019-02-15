back

Amazon & NYC's messy breakup

Amazon's search for a second home continues. The commerce giant has scrapped its proposed New York City headquarters — and local politicians aren't shedding any tears.

02/15/2019 6:01 PMupdated: 03/26/2019 9:11 PM
  • 221.8k
  • 430

Politics

338 comments

  • William M.
    03/04/2019 12:59

    Can’t fix stupid!

  • Craig K.
    03/01/2019 04:10

    Who cares about New York? Idiots abound!

  • Conservatives F.
    03/01/2019 02:57

    She’s a low iq loser

  • Stan W.
    03/01/2019 02:10

    Great job in questioning Mike Cohen

  • Jacob M.
    03/01/2019 01:40

    When you don’t tax a company, that’s not the same as handing that company money. So this 3 billion they keep talking about never changes hands.

  • Benny G.
    03/01/2019 01:22

    She's dumber than a coal bucket.

  • Emily D.
    03/01/2019 01:15

    This totally explains why they’re coming here to MS. Good grief.

  • Chris R.
    03/01/2019 00:39

    Lol doesn’t she have a degree in Economics? Must’ve been busy protesting during the lectures.

  • Tony M.
    03/01/2019 00:35

    Idiot

  • Kevin J.
    03/01/2019 00:22

    Jobs?

  • Walter B.
    02/28/2019 23:46

    These people got what they deserve. No 25k jobs and none of the money those jobs would have brought to the state. Odiots

  • Darrin P.
    02/28/2019 23:33

    Come to Farghetto North Dakota

  • Don J.
    02/28/2019 22:32

    The dumbest human on the planet.

  • Ethan S.
    02/28/2019 21:53

    AOC is a mouth breather

  • Jonathan R.
    02/28/2019 21:47

    Why do they keep implying that they were giving Amazon 3 billion dollars? Amazon wanted a 3 billion tax cut

  • Larry H.
    02/28/2019 21:47

    What an idiot ...

  • Kevin T.
    02/28/2019 21:02

    Bring Amazon to North Dakota... We like jobs here!

  • Thomas H.
    02/28/2019 20:55

    Look closely you can see smoke coming from her ears everytime she speaks

  • Rick V.
    02/28/2019 18:48

    Liberals are truly stupid and proud of it!

  • James M.
    02/28/2019 18:31

    People who don’t know that they don’t know can be destructive.