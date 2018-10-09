Amber Rose's "SlutWalk" Celebrates Women

Amber Rose rallied sexual assault survivors and took aim at the patriarchy at her 4th annual Amber Rose Slut Walk.
27 comments
Benjamin L.10/11/2018 20:07
She must need the publicity.
Tyler Y.10/11/2018 00:36
Your whole life you’re told you’re beneath men and your examples are cooking and cleaning ?????? And you want a man to provide for you ???? LMFAO GET OUT OF HERE MODERN DAY FEMINISM IS TOXIC
Patricia M.10/10/2018 23:26
Is it possible we can sink even lower as a society??? Oh yea! 😫
Steff E.10/10/2018 22:52
Fre3 dilmek french montana
Quinlan R.10/10/2018 21:29
Did they confirme that Kavanaugh is guilty? If not, why is she accusing him?
علاوي ا.10/10/2018 19:37
علاوي
Tiffany J.10/10/2018 17:28
Wow...id say she proves Trump and Kavanuagh 's point...being good role models for intelligent women, strong women not cheap silly bimbos. We don't mind actually earning some respect and not strutting around half naked demanding it.....its embarrising to those of us with some self respect and dignity
John J.10/10/2018 16:24
More pig then woman
David G.10/10/2018 11:25
So was it women's day or gorilla day cuz that's all it shows...it was just a free party.....victims don't get all happy crazy , that really suks for the victims, they're still not being heard just being covered up by dirt again.
Carly B.10/10/2018 07:38
So God have you thought about killing us all yet
Dan W.10/10/2018 00:31
Thank God for Amber Rose...what's an Amber Rose?
Arien C.10/10/2018 00:06
The dude had no evidence against him. Please keep crying 😂
Edgar T.10/09/2018 23:52
A hoe is a hoe no matter how you dress it.
Angelo M.10/09/2018 23:48
No body should take her serious, She is what makes that movement look bad in the first place, how lawyers angle women of being sue happy or reporting herrassment just to make a dollar Look at her ,she dedicated her life to sleeping with rich rappers and having their babies Kanye west said it best, Straight gold digger
Ari D.10/09/2018 23:12
I see you!
Ejike C.10/09/2018 22:33
Is crazy over there
Amanda G.10/09/2018 22:32
Can we go to this one day lol ?
Shannen G.10/09/2018 22:29
🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
John S.10/09/2018 22:13
I never heard of her
Steve H.10/09/2018 21:27
what a load of horseshit :D