America's complicated history with religion and politics

One nation under God. In God we trust. So help me God. Religion and government: it's complicated…

01/22/2021 1:30 PM
16 comments

  • Joan W.
    17 minutes

    God has the POWER

  • Shirwan M.
    25 minutes

    Fake president

  • Shirwan M.
    25 minutes

    I just read joe Biden killed his first wife Media never reported ? What fake news

  • Shiv K.
    32 minutes

    Who is THE GOD

  • Shar N.
    an hour

    law is made by humans..so who cares?

  • Jacky W.
    an hour

    it's dangerous

  • Keith B.
    an hour

    Trump was lying when he said it

  • Ellisa M.
    an hour

    True this! Good researching good information! Thank you so much for sharing this with the world! I am Native American. Our land was taken from us and rituals denied

  • Ethar S.
    an hour

    HELP THE WORLD GOD 😏

  • Beth G.
    an hour

    The US is not a religious country.

  • Mafaka H.
    2 hours

    "Religion is Opium of the people" - Karl Marx

  • Mary H.
    2 hours

    Blessings.trump

  • Fred D.
    2 hours

    It needs to all be removed. You should also only be able to swear on the constitution not a religious book.

  • Nazeeh N.
    2 hours

    Okay Karen 😂

  • Neil G.
    2 hours

    That’s right In god we trust was added to money in 1953

  • Haroun M.
    2 hours

    Unconstitutional! Is it a big deal!

