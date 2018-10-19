America's Pulitzer-winning illegal immigrant

Jose Antonio Vargas has been in the U.S. illegally for 25 years. Now, he's going in depth on the hiding, the isolation — and his hope for a citizenship evolution.
Ron G.10/22/2018 03:11
How they can appear on TV, rally and never get deported?
Irene M.10/20/2018 02:47
Gtfoh...
Robert J.10/20/2018 02:12
Oh stfu
Kaylyn U.10/19/2018 21:03
Now I've seen videos of other immigrants that stand up and say they did what they had to do to become a legal citizen. How is it some do and others dont? I'm just curious on how this process really works