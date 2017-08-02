back
American Portrait #3: DACA recipient
"They're young individuals that are only pursuing a better future." Isaac, a DACA recipient/Dreamer, tells us what 6 months of Trump has been like for him, in our original series.
08/02/2017 6:00 PM
37 comments
Joshua C.08/05/2017 23:25
ILLEGAL IS ILLEGAL so what other laws are ok to BREAK ????
Tammy S.08/05/2017 22:51
If you love this country so much why aren't you obeying our laws and becoming legal. I hate it for your circumstances but we are the greatest country there is and to be a citizen is an honor. Do it legally.
Ryan K.08/04/2017 22:25
driving without a drivers license is against the law...
Elizabeth P.08/04/2017 03:46
Send them ALL home !!
Dan O.08/03/2017 10:45
WHO CARES!!!!!!!!!!!!! SEND HIS ASS BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Fernanda P.08/03/2017 07:44
Yes but that's DACA is just protecting the young, if ice gets hold of his mom, she will be deported, like I been saying DACA only saves a few not all.
Lukas W.08/03/2017 07:08
Beautiful speech !
Sara G.08/03/2017 06:55
Even if applying for citizenship it takes years and money! They work jobs most won't do. And still the government collects taxes from them.Some even go to college and do far better and more than American citizens. But still immigrants are seen as a burden to society? That's ridiculous.
Carlos G.08/03/2017 05:43
why this look like a twacked out you?😂
Jeremy G.08/03/2017 04:33
Undocumented is code for illegal lol criminals should be afraid of breaking the law and getting caught
Jackie Z.08/03/2017 04:32
No sympathy....get out!!!!
Darrell D.08/03/2017 01:58
Are there no colleges in Mexico that his family could send him to?
Nancy R.08/03/2017 01:31
UNDOCUMENTED IS ILLEGAL, YES, THEIR PARENTS NEED TO BE DEPORTED BACKT TO THEIR HOME COUNTRIES AND THESE CHILDREN BROUGHT HERE WITH THEM, SHOULD RETURN TO THEIR HOME COUNTRY ALSO, AND APPLY LEGALLY TO COME HERE.
Jessica G.08/03/2017 01:11
For all those who are leaving negative comments are fucken dumbasses and ignorant!!
Princess S.08/03/2017 01:11
It's sad how this man is literally airing out his fears and people are literally shitting on him... first of all there's a special place in hell for people like that. I don't get how people think that they have any right to claim who's "illegall" or "legal" cause last I checked that wasn't a thing before America was "discovered" but most importantly I admire those who leave everything behind and begin a new life elsewhere. Leaving one bad situation for a moderately better situation is scary and I commend this man and his family. Keep your head up chap!
Roy N.08/02/2017 23:53
major bummer. somehow we, America, owe everyone in the rest of the world something. Just ask Hillary and Bernie
Francisco A.08/02/2017 23:29
Welfare is over so know look for i job....... cause i have one......
Beverly W.08/02/2017 23:17
"But we have lived here in this country for so many years"....... were your own very words that came out of your mouth and you never made any effort to become legal? .....Documented?......Did absolutely nothing to even try to become legal citizens at all..........Just what in the hell is it that you people don't understand? Now you expect sympathy/empathy from the rest of us? No....forget that....there is no excuse. You should have done what is supposed to be done when you come here and you didn't even make that effort so quit begging for sympathy from others that you do not deserve. Others have come here legally..........made way for themselves to become legal citizens......You and your mother need to do the SAME........to let you all stay being undocumented and illegally here is a slap in the face of those who did do the right thing to become citizens.
Dave A.08/02/2017 22:57
Smoking weed is illegal should i be punished? Morons.
Gabe G.08/02/2017 22:49
Get legal. We don't care about your problems. We all got em.