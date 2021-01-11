back

American students compare Capitol riots to school shootings

"This is just another random Tuesday at a random American public school." American students forced to do active shooter drills at school found the Capitol riots all too familiar...

01/11/2021 5:00 PMupdated: 01/11/2021 5:38 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:24

    American students compare Capitol riots to school shootings

  2. 4:04

    Arnold Schwarzenegger condemns Capitol rioters, draws comparisons to Germany

  3. 2:43

    Donald Trump on democracy abroad

  4. 1:41

    Black Lives Matter protests vs. the Pro-Trump siege of the Capitol

  5. 5:19

    Donald Trump on protesters

  6. 5:15

    The life of Raphael Warnock

2 comments

  • Gregory W.
    29 minutes

    Oh but the siege blm did on a police station......no problem. Smgdh

  • Mandy S.
    36 minutes

    Run in a zig zag so you don't get shot! LOL! 😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.