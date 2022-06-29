Amtrak train derailed
An #Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a truck and derailed. There are reports of multiple injuries. #news #fyp
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
This uncle-nephew duo crawl through tiny caves and post mesmerizing videos of their adventures ... To inspire others to explore the outdoors.
White phosphorous, explained
A brutal part of warfare, this weapon ignites instantly on contact with oxygen creating a bright "jellyfish effect," and extreme fire. Now, Ukraine claims it is being used against its civilians. What is white phosphorus?
The nuclear threat, explained
Are we on the brink of a nuclear war? This is the nuclear threat, explained.
The story of Chernobyl
It was the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history. It is now under the control of the Russian forces amid their invasion of Ukraine. This is the story of Chernobyl.
Brut Documentary: Inside a leftist gun group
Some call them radical, they say they’re “the future” of gun culture. For Brut, filmmaker Jessey Dearing met “Arm Your Friends,” a leftist BIPOC group training people to use firearms.
A week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine
It's been one week since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here's everything that has happened so far ...
The Boeing 737 MAX scandal, explained
It was Boeing's best-selling plane … Until it found itself at the center of a coverup that cost hundreds of lives. This is the Boeing 737 Max scandal explained.
Deadly fire in the Bronx kills at least 19
A fire in the Bronx has claimed the lives of at least 19 people making it New York's deadliest in over 30 years. Here's what we know so far ...
The controversial journalists chasing violent crime in Mexico
They chase violent crime and splash photos of dead bodies on tabloid covers ... Brut filmmaker Léo Hamelin went to meet the controversial reporters of “nota roja” in Mexico City.