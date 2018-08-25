back

Amusement Park for Children with Special Needs

He built an amusement park for his daughter and other children with special needs — and it costs nothing to get in. 🙌

08/25/2018 7:01 PM
  • 6.1m
  • 1.6k

1083 comments

  • Cameron S.
    08/11/2019 21:11

    So wonderful. My son would love this place!

  • Joseph M.
    04/21/2019 10:48

    I live in San Antonio and never heard of this place

  • Beth G.
    04/18/2019 19:02

    Fantastic!!! Idea! Bravo!!

  • Ennie V.
    04/18/2019 14:40

    ♡♡♡♡

  • Michaela M.
    04/18/2019 13:46

    If it’s free how do they keep it running? How do they maintain it? I’m confused

  • Corinne S.
    04/18/2019 13:37

    Wow! this is amazing

  • Drayy M.
    04/18/2019 02:47

    Wow!! Look we could take gia when she’s older and for Noah !!

  • Jeannie L.
    04/17/2019 21:35

    We are going out there next year. Can not wait

  • Judy G.
    04/16/2019 23:38

    Love this!!

  • Lynn P.
    04/15/2019 14:28

    this is near my house. Another reason you guys should come here LOL

  • Jennifer P.
    04/04/2019 20:31

    It’s very cool!

  • Zack V.
    04/01/2019 20:30

    thought yud find this interesting for ppl yu kno. Its in texas though i think

  • Lisa H.
    04/01/2019 00:27

    Thank you for having a Loving heart ❤

  • Leonora C.
    03/28/2019 23:26

    So awesome and amazing.😃

  • Christine M.
    03/28/2019 05:29

    Thank You

  • Milagros C.
    03/28/2019 00:50

    Wao.nice.👍

  • Cherie J.
    03/27/2019 02:27

    I wonder how he keeps it going

  • Martina T.
    03/26/2019 21:03

    How wonderful you should advertise it!!!

  • Bebe L.
    03/25/2019 21:32

    Amazing...

  • Cindy B.
    03/25/2019 00:30

    I love thid