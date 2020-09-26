back
Amy Coney Barrett on Roe v. Wade
She's a conservative Catholic, a vocal anti-abortionist, and Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. Here's what Amy Coney Barrett has said about overturning Roe v. Wade.
09/26/2020 9:01 PM
276 comments
David W.an hour
Snake eyes ???
Nazar N.2 hours
These Democrats are pure evil.
Pat M.3 hours
You can always have controlled your reproductive system. You just needed to control your actions and choices. Women have to be responsible up front. Now, someone is saying. “ what if I was raped. Or victim of incest?” Well if all the abortions in the last decades were only in instances of rape and incest, there would have been billions less abortions. There are legitimate medical reasons that have always been allowed. Even by Catholic women. But inconvenience was not one. Lack of responsibility, carelessness, is not a legitimate reason. Slaughtering unborns is wrong. We have degenerated into a immoral society.
Danny L.5 hours
Evil in our generation is very intelligent and diabolical more so than any time in history. Evil has made it legal in fact encouraged to murder babies, evil has made it legal in fact encouraged to allow your children to change their sex on a whim and your a bigot if you don’t. If people can’t see the direction of western civilizations decline then they don’t believe in evil. They would paint someone that is against these so called human rights as immoral and evil. It defies sanity. This is the slow progression into hell.
Steven S.7 hours
Typically deli talk...when she is asked for roast beef, she tries to sell us bologna.
Gary K.9 hours
ACB is an outstanding individual. She will make an excellent SC judge!
Tra L.9 hours
Why just have to say well done to trump's female followers. Eve just set us back 70 years. Well done
Athanasia N.10 hours
I don't like her...
Andy W.10 hours
Feinstein is one of those perfect example s for why term limits are needed
Margaret R.11 hours
When you see that GOD is ready to challenge those self-righteous pundits about the INTERPRETATION OF HIS LAW OF - THOU SHALT NOT KILL - all of the world will pay the price.
Emily S.11 hours
Where is her handmaid.
Adalbas J.11 hours
No to Trump's candidate for SC!!!
Randy M.12 hours
FILL THE SEAT TRUMP 2020 F DEMCORAPS!
Mason P.14 hours
No more pointless abortions
Danielle W.14 hours
Ok this woman looks like the alien teacher from men in black
Vanessa A.15 hours
She is such a great pick
Maria W.17 hours
Amazing woman
Alice M.17 hours
Feinstein should have been gone a long time ago.. some of these people have been there way too long
Nancy K.18 hours
Ms F asks questions with a big speech. No one cares what F says. Amy will be a great SCOTUS.
Stephanie M.18 hours
Feinstein has made tons of money. Useless WITCH