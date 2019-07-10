Amy McGrath is Running Against Mitch McConnell

An American Patriot Marine Pilot

This former marine nearly had one of the biggest upsets of the 2018 midterms in her Kentucky congressional district. It’s wasn’t the first time Amy McGrath took on a powerful man. Now she’s launched a campaign to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020. President Trump won Kentucky by the largest margin of any Republican since Nixon in 1972. But McGrath is known not to shy away from big challenges or glass ceilings.

“I’m running for Senate because it shouldn’t be like this. I’m running for Congress against Andy Barr in my home state of Kentucky. He’s Mitch McConnell’s handpicked congressman who said he would vote enthusiastically to take healthcare away from over a quarter million Kentuckians.”

“When I was 13, my congressman told me I couldn’t fly in combat. He said Congress thought women ought to be protected and not allowed to serve in combat. I never got a letter back from my senator, Mitch McConnell. I then wrote to every member of the House and Senate Armed Services Committee, asking them to change the law. Then I got into the Naval Academy and, wouldn’t you know, that’s when they changed the law. I spent 20 years as a U.S. Marine, flew 89 combat missions bombing Al Qaeda and the Taliban. I was the first woman marine to fly in an F-18 in combat, and I got to land on aircraft carriers. Some are telling me a Democrat can’t win that battle in Kentucky, that we can’t take back our country for my kids and yours. We’ll see about that,” McGrath states her case for the U.S. presidency.

Amy M. McGrath-Henderson is an American former Marine fighter pilot and political candidate. She was the first female Marine Corps pilot to fly the F/A-18 on a combat mission. McGrath served for 20 years in the Marine Corps during which time she flew 89 combat missions bombing al Qaeda and the Taliban.

Brut.