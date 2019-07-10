Amy McGrath is Running Against Mitch McConnell
She's used to taking on powerful men — and now retired marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath is running to unseat Mitch McConnell. ✈️
An American Patriot Marine Pilot
This former marine nearly had one of the biggest upsets of the 2018 midterms in her Kentucky congressional district. It’s wasn’t the first time Amy McGrath took on a powerful man. Now she’s launched a campaign to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020. President Trump won Kentucky by the largest margin of any Republican since Nixon in 1972. But McGrath is known not to shy away from big challenges or glass ceilings.
“I’m running for Senate because it shouldn’t be like this. I’m running for Congress against Andy Barr in my home state of Kentucky. He’s Mitch McConnell’s handpicked congressman who said he would vote enthusiastically to take healthcare away from over a quarter million Kentuckians.”
“When I was 13, my congressman told me I couldn’t fly in combat. He said Congress thought women ought to be protected and not allowed to serve in combat. I never got a letter back from my senator, Mitch McConnell. I then wrote to every member of the House and Senate Armed Services Committee, asking them to change the law. Then I got into the Naval Academy and, wouldn’t you know, that’s when they changed the law. I spent 20 years as a U.S. Marine, flew 89 combat missions bombing Al Qaeda and the Taliban. I was the first woman marine to fly in an F-18 in combat, and I got to land on aircraft carriers. Some are telling me a Democrat can’t win that battle in Kentucky, that we can’t take back our country for my kids and yours. We’ll see about that,” McGrath states her case for the U.S. presidency.
Amy M. McGrath-Henderson is an American former Marine fighter pilot and political candidate. She was the first female Marine Corps pilot to fly the F/A-18 on a combat mission. McGrath served for 20 years in the Marine Corps during which time she flew 89 combat missions bombing al Qaeda and the Taliban.
52 comments
Don S.07/31/2019 21:34
American Amy vs Moscow Mitch....Good luck from this veteran.
Michael S.07/31/2019 01:02
Wish you well, from a veteran,
Mike K.07/30/2019 17:19
Go get the SOB.
Chris J.07/30/2019 05:54
Another fast starter going no where
Michael R.07/29/2019 02:32
I'm praying that she unseats Moscow Mitch, come 2020! Wake up Kentucky!
Tommy C.07/28/2019 22:44
She said it all a Democrat. Thanks for your service but we have enough of y'all in Congress
Christopher B.07/28/2019 16:40
Best wishes! Keep fighting the good fight!
Jeff A.07/28/2019 06:26
She lost her congressional run. Now she thinks shes going to beat the majority leader in the senate? Yeah, good luck with that...lol
Blake G.07/27/2019 22:29
There's no such thing as free healthcare and should not be no such thing as a forced Healthcare
Megan M.07/27/2019 13:06
Thank you!
Joe M.07/26/2019 17:24
Good luck Amy!!!
David E.07/26/2019 01:58
hope she wins
David M.07/25/2019 12:18
This could be the best thing to ever happen to the Senate.
Sarah G.07/25/2019 12:03
Good luck Amy you may be just the one Kentucky needs
Kathleen O.07/24/2019 15:55
Best Wishes. we are rooting for you Amy!
Bill C.07/24/2019 14:00
Mark B.07/24/2019 13:18
Yeah, little Mitch needs to go. No more career politicians.
Jimmie R.07/23/2019 21:32
You go girl (woman) . Get some. Scouts out!
Richard B.07/21/2019 00:12
You are a left wing liberal. A military veteran. You are going against what you fought for. You took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Which now you are denying. I also took an oath an it stays with me for the rest of my Life. I guess your oath does not. A shame.
Tyson F.07/19/2019 12:09
Kentucky best interest would be to vote for you. But unfortunately they see America as slave states did in the 1800s. Mitch McConnell is the resulting spawn.