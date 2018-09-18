Anderson Cooper vs Donald Trump Jr.

When Donald Trump Jr. fired at him with a flood-related conspiracy theory — Anderson Cooper took the gloves off and hit back.
3799 comments
Jennifer M.09/25/2019 15:56
Oh the irony a year later.
Tina B.09/23/2019 19:52
Oh My God Are The Trumps ALL A Bunch Of Asshats
Sandra B.09/22/2019 14:38
This is always great to watch!
Teresa S.04/25/2019 01:29
We no lesson dis Morans traders
Matt T.04/08/2019 16:15
What an idiot!!!!😂😂😂😂 Show the video where you guys was acting like yall was doing everything yall could just to stand up then 2 guys just walked by calmly and easy as they possibly could.. Yall fake af and you know it.. The scary part is all these idiots that believe this dumb shyt!
Bobby S.04/07/2019 12:39
Go back in the closet Andy if you can't take it
Brian Q.04/07/2019 12:39
Stop Repeats, Study History !
Bobby S.04/07/2019 12:34
I know this is old, but does anyone really consider this to be news?? Really?? Who cares about your cat fight with Donald Jr.? Could any of the news actually report a truth which would make us wiser and maybe encouraged? Gloom , doom , and drama. People love dirty laundry. This thread sucks
Gladys W.03/23/2019 19:21
Anderson LOOK who’s his father is!! Just another IDIOT. I enjoy your news coverage. It is really sad, trump kids are SO uneducated. When trump’s son made the statement that Barack was intimidated by his father. I thought WHAT A JOKE!!!🙏
Art W.11/27/2018 01:59
Well Anderson Cooper should know something about lies, since he tells them every day.
Shirley S.10/21/2018 12:49
Well spoken Anderson.
Juan G.10/17/2018 00:44
Still fake news
Sylvia M.10/01/2018 16:14
Anything that comes out of 45 or his son or staff. I don't believe. No worries here.
Danielle M.10/01/2018 15:55
since we had talked about this a few weeks ago, Anderson sets the record straight! :-)
Chris R.10/01/2018 04:47
Like father like son.
Daniel B.10/01/2018 02:50
Such a non story. CNN is a joke no matter what.
Caroline M.10/01/2018 01:14
You tell um Anderson
Sahil M.09/30/2018 17:36
So when there is a flood, we should show the mountain which is not under water?
Haylei S.09/30/2018 16:00
he went off 😂
Dana A.09/30/2018 15:25
People are wasting their energy here. Guys go do something more productive than following the news or Trump Jr. You're wasting your time. Like, who cares?