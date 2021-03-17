back
Andrew Yang speaks out against anti-Asian attacks after Atlanta shooting
"Anti-Asian racism is deadly. It is real. It is growing stronger and more powerful." An emotional Andrew Yang spoke out against anti-Asian attacks after 6 Asian women were shot and killed in Atlanta.
03/17/2021 10:04 PM
11 comments
Valentina W.8 minutes
I can’t believe this is happening it has to stop everybody is a child of God no one is better than anyone else we put human living for our families and loved ones it should not be taken away because of color this jealous hate insensitive people will get what they deserve !!!
Lindi F.17 minutes
Good Grief America 🇺🇸 remember who built your railways, *****this is unnecessarily cruel,
Jan V.17 minutes
Let’s not mention the white man or white woman! It was not race related, it was sex related. If they were in the sex trade then drop the racial bs and say something about killing sex workers!
Clair L.18 minutes
Really needs to stop. These poor people have nothing to do with what went on in China. Hell even the Chinese people have nothing to do with it. It is so sad that America hates this much.
Nancy W.25 minutes
😥
Allan L.32 minutes
One day these attackers will mess with the wrong one. That's why they are cowards who attack women and elderly people
Mark W.33 minutes
Had NOTHING ... to do with their race.... you race baiting idiots !!!!
Louise D.39 minutes
God bless
Glen B.an hour
🤩
Derek E.an hour
Andrew proving his ignorance yet again. It had nothing to do with their ethnicity. It had to do with a sick pos, who took out sex workers.
Senthil A.an hour
Say what ever you want!! These shootings will end only when you take the guns away from Americans else it's gonna happen again sooner or later!! America why can't you be like rest of the world?? Duh!!