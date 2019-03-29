back
Anna Paquin Talks Gun Control After NZ Mosque Attack
New Zealand-Canadian actress Anna Paquin strongly favors gun control — even more so after the mosque shootings that killed 50 people. And as she tells Brut — she doesn't care if it means losing friends and fans on social media.
03/29/2019 12:01 PM
Rafael M.04/01/2019 01:10
More gun laws won't stop people from killing, you're just changing their weapon of choice (if they decide to obey the law and turn in their guns)
J G.04/01/2019 00:57
As long as her ideas stay in New Zealand and Canada, everything is just peachy.
Carl O.03/31/2019 15:56
Why did it take the kiwi police 36mins to respond ?
Monte E.03/31/2019 15:23
Ok,,, its against the law to shoot people,, so you think more laws will save you??? No , gun control laws only screw over good people,,, Idiot logic is gun control
Jay S.03/30/2019 22:24
Wonder what she'll have to say if a New World Order takes over, she'll probably be cleaning the toilets, want be no acting job's for sure
Othello D.03/30/2019 20:34
These folks are ONLY mentioning specific types of guns... Not ALL guns... Lets get a grip and keep it yall... Now that being said, i dont want to give up MY ar lol... But them again im NOT a "regular civilian" but my biggest takeaway from this is that even if "assault" platforms were banned... I am the weapon... ANYTHING in my hand is simply an extension. I live in the nation where it was once legal for me to be property... Please dont be surprised when i WANT (not need) to have some similar firepower as those who work for this government... Its really a simple correlation idk how some dont get it 🇺🇸
Brynnan C.03/30/2019 10:43
Hold on didn't 39 guns get turned in of the some odd 1.1 million?
Tiffany H.03/30/2019 06:17
Shes reading something, who else saw she kept looking at something?
Jon M.03/30/2019 01:15
Brilliantly put!
Randy H.03/30/2019 01:07
I disagree with ya honey...taking guns away from honest law biding citizens is not the answer!
Grant T.03/30/2019 00:21
She has Schiff for Brains.
Stephen H.03/29/2019 20:54
Oh Oh, a hollywoodite said it...it MUST be valid
Ricky S.03/29/2019 16:41
hey if you dont want guns then move the 2nd says a well armed force to protect us for all
Derek E.03/29/2019 15:52
Another of the Hollywood ignorant.
Rob W.03/29/2019 14:18
Everyone has a right to their opinion just because she is an actress does not make her opinion count more than the next person.
Nevin S.03/29/2019 14:10
NZ Canadian- that says it all
Estebo R.03/29/2019 12:57
That’s all she had to say? Well without guns fascism takes over. That’s far worse than what happened over there. And it isn’t immediate it is over time.
Mandy A.03/29/2019 12:49
Absolutely agree with her. Growing up in a non gun culture world is normal for those of us from New Zealand and Australia. It’s so foreign to us.
Carl J.03/29/2019 12:36
We are all son of Adam. You should remember it uneducated 3rd class actress.
John S.03/29/2019 12:20
If you need an automatic weapon, you live in fear.