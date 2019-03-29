back

Anna Paquin Talks Gun Control After NZ Mosque Attack

New Zealand-Canadian actress Anna Paquin strongly favors gun control — even more so after the mosque shootings that killed 50 people. And as she tells Brut — she doesn't care if it means losing friends and fans on social media.

03/29/2019 12:01 PM
  • Rafael M.
    04/01/2019 01:10

    More gun laws won't stop people from killing, you're just changing their weapon of choice (if they decide to obey the law and turn in their guns)

  • J G.
    04/01/2019 00:57

    As long as her ideas stay in New Zealand and Canada, everything is just peachy.

  • Carl O.
    03/31/2019 15:56

    Why did it take the kiwi police 36mins to respond ?

  • Monte E.
    03/31/2019 15:23

    Ok,,, its against the law to shoot people,, so you think more laws will save you??? No , gun control laws only screw over good people,,, Idiot logic is gun control

  • Jay S.
    03/30/2019 22:24

    Wonder what she'll have to say if a New World Order takes over, she'll probably be cleaning the toilets, want be no acting job's for sure

  • Othello D.
    03/30/2019 20:34

    These folks are ONLY mentioning specific types of guns... Not ALL guns... Lets get a grip and keep it yall... Now that being said, i dont want to give up MY ar lol... But them again im NOT a "regular civilian" but my biggest takeaway from this is that even if "assault" platforms were banned... I am the weapon... ANYTHING in my hand is simply an extension. I live in the nation where it was once legal for me to be property... Please dont be surprised when i WANT (not need) to have some similar firepower as those who work for this government... Its really a simple correlation idk how some dont get it 🇺🇸

  • Brynnan C.
    03/30/2019 10:43

    Hold on didn't 39 guns get turned in of the some odd 1.1 million?

  • Tiffany H.
    03/30/2019 06:17

    Shes reading something, who else saw she kept looking at something?

  • Jon M.
    03/30/2019 01:15

    Brilliantly put!

  • Randy H.
    03/30/2019 01:07

    I disagree with ya honey...taking guns away from honest law biding citizens is not the answer!

  • Grant T.
    03/30/2019 00:21

    She has Schiff for Brains.

  • Stephen H.
    03/29/2019 20:54

    Oh Oh, a hollywoodite said it...it MUST be valid

  • Ricky S.
    03/29/2019 16:41

    hey if you dont want guns then move the 2nd says a well armed force to protect us for all

  • Derek E.
    03/29/2019 15:52

    Another of the Hollywood ignorant.

  • Rob W.
    03/29/2019 14:18

    Everyone has a right to their opinion just because she is an actress does not make her opinion count more than the next person.

  • Nevin S.
    03/29/2019 14:10

    NZ Canadian- that says it all

  • Estebo R.
    03/29/2019 12:57

    That’s all she had to say? Well without guns fascism takes over. That’s far worse than what happened over there. And it isn’t immediate it is over time.

  • Mandy A.
    03/29/2019 12:49

    Absolutely agree with her. Growing up in a non gun culture world is normal for those of us from New Zealand and Australia. It’s so foreign to us.

  • Carl J.
    03/29/2019 12:36

    We are all son of Adam. You should remember it uneducated 3rd class actress.

  • John S.
    03/29/2019 12:20

    If you need an automatic weapon, you live in fear.