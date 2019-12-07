Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States
Spikes, music, jail. These are the most controversial anti-homeless tactics used around the United States.
These are not a new tactics
Over half a million people are experiencing homelessness in the U.S. according to the latest official statistics from the country. A quarter of the homeless population are children. Now, they may face jail time. While the overall number of people without housing is down across the country, some areas have declared a state of housing emergency.
These are 4 ways people experiencing homelessness in the United States are targeted in public spaces:
Hostile architecture
Spikes, impractical benches, and gates are all examples of hostile architecture that prevent people from resting. Hostile architecture is an intentional design strategy that uses elements of the built environment to guide or restrict behavior in urban space as a form of crime prevention or order maintenance.
Music
This summer, the city of West Palm Beach, Florida played "Baby Shark" at night on a loop to keep the people from sleeping at a local park. A person affected by this spoke to Fox News. The approach has drawn criticism from some homeless people and … music was one more way the city was “running the homeless out of town.
Sprinklers
In 2015, KPIX-TV revealed a San Francisco church was drenching people with sprinklers. The cathedral, at Geary and Gough, is the home church of the Archbishop. There are four tall side doors, with sheltered alcoves, that attract homeless people at night. The church quickly apologized and removed the system.
Prison
In 2019, Las Vegas council made sleeping outside a misdemeanor if shelter beds are available. The penalty? A $1000 fine or 6 months in jail. The ordinance, which passed 5-2 after several hours of public comment, makes it a misdemeanor to rest, sleep or “lodge” in Las Vegas' downtown district and other residential areas if shelter beds are available.
26 comments
Willie D.2 days
We have no chance of survival now because our government hates us now. Why??
Lawrence M.2 days
Need to help them not prosecute him
Jackie K.4 days
Life is already hard enough for homeless..😢.
Tony W.6 days
They shoulda made a stronger penalty than that.
Randy T.12/11/2019 05:37
DONT DO A DOG LIKE THAT IT'S AGAINST THE LAW ....
Daniel R.12/11/2019 02:39
Spending millions for inhuman acts?.,where are the international human right people who loves to meddle in other countries problem when in their own backyard they're the worst violators cruel to these homeless people!?!.
Mark T.12/11/2019 01:42
Democrats blessings
Emerald F.12/09/2019 23:09
And this surprises people???
Jurgen K.12/09/2019 16:18
A church sprinkling hate on people. What a surprise.....Fck religious institutions....
Michael R.12/09/2019 15:47
And yet the Federal Government wastes millions and millions of dollars on hearings , trials etc ... WE the people need to unite and take this country back !
Brut12/09/2019 15:45
In 2016, two brothers quit their jobs to spread warmth to NYC’s homeless people. Now, they aim to hand out 20,000 blankets by the end of 2019. This is what happened when Blankets of Hope teamed up with Brut.
Ernesto P.12/09/2019 03:51
Sooo basically being homeless is illegal now oh wow
Lawrence L.12/08/2019 22:15
A church put spikes down to keep the poor away, that's interesting.
Cynthia G.12/08/2019 14:34
Smh.
Floyd R.12/08/2019 11:36
Thought boobytraps are illegal!?
Michael R.12/08/2019 11:15
American is Becoming an EVil country and is going to awaken something they will regret soon
Pam R.12/08/2019 09:29
This is absolutely horrendous. How human beings can treat other human beings this way is reprehensible. Many of them are vets and mentally ill. This is shameful. Are we winning yet?!
Jason P.12/08/2019 05:32
But they do this to our veterans and people in need of our help but who is our government helping illegals and themselves.
Norma D.12/08/2019 04:06
1000 dollor fine or 6 months in jail or prison if you're punished for being homeless and trying to sleep you think the county jails or the prisons are crowded now they will be overflowing wouldn't it be better to try and help them instead of abusing them God doesn't like ugly
Frank M.12/08/2019 01:36
Spending millions...to force homeless into he gutter