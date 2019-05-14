AOC and Bernie Sanders Partner on Green New Deal

AOC and Bernie Sanders partner on the Green New Deal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders are partnering to promote the Green New Deal through activism to fight for your rights. The event was organized by the Sunrise Movement —a youth-led group that advocates for political action on climate change.

AOC speaks to the youthful crowd, “for the first time in human history we have reached atmospheric levels of carbon at four hundred and fifteen parts per million this has never been seen in recorded human history. The last time our planet hit 415 was in the policing period. Oceans were 90 feet higher. Bacteria and diseases, we have never seen before roamed the earth. Humans did not exist.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaking to a college auditorium of liberal-leaning environmental students and young voters. The 2020 presidential candidate joined progressive politics darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to preach the benefits of the ambitious Green New Deal climate plan, at a time when climate change is rising to prominence as a top issue for Democratic voters.

The lawmakers didn’t hold back Monday taking shots at other politicians, including fellow Democrats, who they view as failing to show the necessary urgency regarding climate action. Bernie sanders yells loudly, “unlike the president of the United States, you know that climate change is not a hoax, but it is an existential threat to our country and the entire planet, and you are prepared to stand up and fight back.”

While Sanders's presidential campaign has not released a formal climate policy, he has steadfastly sponsored the ideas of the Green New Deal from its infancy. Ocasio-Cortez presented the Green New Deal as a resolution in the House in February. Sanders was a co-sponsor of the Senate’s companion bill.

