AOC Blasts Reagan’s ‘Welfare Queen’ Narrative

Lots of people praise Ronald Reagan — but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t a lot of people, taking the former president to task for his infamous stereotype of black mothers on welfare.

03/12/2019 6:01 PM
  • 24.0k
  • 76

Politics

65 comments

  • Jason H.
    04/11/2019 00:06

    Reagan never call anyone a "welfare queen," it's a hoax

  • Bryan N.
    03/31/2019 21:10

    Her teeth get bigger the more she lies

  • Jerry C.
    03/31/2019 12:38

    I am so proud someone like this is a US Representative.

  • Michael L.
    03/31/2019 04:59

    STFU,

  • Jimmy D.
    03/30/2019 21:52

    Only person I know that can talk for thirty minutes and say absolutely nothing but bulshit.

  • Judy L.
    03/30/2019 07:10

    She rocks!!!💕😀

  • Blair T.
    03/29/2019 23:12

    She should get her hair cut so she doesn't have anything to play with maybe her brain will regrow if you believe her you must be brain dead

  • Sheila R.
    03/27/2019 15:21

    🤮

  • Gregory H.
    03/26/2019 23:55

    If she had her way we'd be putting up statues of Marx, Lennin, and Stalin.

  • Dave K.
    03/26/2019 04:22

    What a stupid idiot

  • Duane S.
    03/25/2019 16:07

    She really is stupid. Best thing republicans have going for them

  • Michael C.
    03/25/2019 15:48

    Is it me or does this woman look stupid or in sound stupid or every time she opens up her mouth

  • Wayne Y.
    03/25/2019 00:09

    IDIOT!

  • Eloy P.
    03/24/2019 13:07

    ????? What did she say??? The only word i understood was. (Like)

  • Tim H.
    03/24/2019 00:55

    This chick is Love's division

  • Mitch K.
    03/21/2019 13:14

    She’s an idiot. There are welfare queens and there’s plenty of examples if those !!

  • Philip L.
    03/20/2019 23:05

    When you liberal idiots start eating out of garbage cans dont say we didn't warn you

  • Tom A.
    03/19/2019 23:13

    Reagan was awesome for white people

  • Tom L.
    03/19/2019 05:32

    Stupid stupid stupid person

  • Johnny W.
    03/17/2019 20:45

    Everytime she opens her mouth shows one less grade level she must of completed in school