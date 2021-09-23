AOC calls out Congress' move to increase Pentagon budget

Greta Thunberg's latest message for world leaders
33 comments
Joe B.2 days
This woman wants to eliminate cattle bc their gases effect climate . I'll take a rum and coke, bartender .
Jim L.2 days
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRnV2fAT/
Pedro J.2 days
Insulting or saying something negative about this woman that goes to bat for the people, says a lot more than you think about yourself and how you grasp and understand our society, and which side of the fence you live in mentality.
Wtz L.3 days
She better sign contract with BRAZZERS.
Quentin B.3 days
Health care has nothing to do with military budget....
Angel C.4 days
make that woman president while she is fresh proud and powerful dont wait till she is another biden
Kongowea V.4 days
You know nothing about America if the only thing you know is its the" greatest country"
Abdinasir O.5 days
If you want to know a nation is weakening it runs to Arm itself for an enemy it wants to have.
Scott W.5 days
I love how people here love to insult AOC but have no actual argument against what she is saying...
Amy M.5 days
To give an example of the "September spending" she speaks of....I work for a company that does handle government building/office needs. Every year during the month of September I get calls from all our VA hospitals telling me "I got this money I have to spend or we lose it in next year's budget. We really don't need new furniture but.......I have to spend that money.". Every, EVERY, year this happens without fail.
Ragheed J.5 days
how do you expect to be a super power and reduce spending miss cortaz
Mary B.5 days
SIT DOWN!!
Kongowea V.5 days
US spends billions of dollars to destroy other countries bomb and kill their generation instead of building America. Keep in mind that the billions spend on defense is money from stolen resources in other countries
Taffy Z.5 days
She will be our president one day. Watch this space🤔.
Renee B.5 days
We are no longer in Afghanistan why cant those funds go towards infrastructure and social programs?
Arshieal J.5 days
Why are we supporting 900 military bases all over the world? Half those countries have asked us to leave.
Margie P.5 days
She sounds like a little girl!
Lamar B.5 days
Makes more sense than majority of politicians and she's right.....but you know the military industrial complex gotta get paid smh white men making white men rich
Peter K.5 days
I can' t believe she wants to reduce Military budget/,,China and Russia are laughing at the US, especially Since Biden took office
Aaron B.6 days
When you give the taliban 85 billion in weapons then have the audacity to speak about our defense budget 🤡 🌎