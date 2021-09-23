back

AOC calls out Congress' move to increase Pentagon budget

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Congress' move to increase defense spending in this speech ...

09/23/2021 6:08 PM

33 comments

  • Joe B.
    2 days

    This woman wants to eliminate cattle bc their gases effect climate . I'll take a rum and coke, bartender .

  • Jim L.
    2 days

    https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRnV2fAT/

  • Pedro J.
    2 days

    Insulting or saying something negative about this woman that goes to bat for the people, says a lot more than you think about yourself and how you grasp and understand our society, and which side of the fence you live in mentality.

  • Wtz L.
    3 days

    She better sign contract with BRAZZERS.

  • Quentin B.
    3 days

    Health care has nothing to do with military budget....

  • Angel C.
    4 days

    make that woman president while she is fresh proud and powerful dont wait till she is another biden

  • Kongowea V.
    4 days

    You know nothing about America if the only thing you know is its the" greatest country"

  • Abdinasir O.
    5 days

    If you want to know a nation is weakening it runs to Arm itself for an enemy it wants to have.

  • Scott W.
    5 days

    I love how people here love to insult AOC but have no actual argument against what she is saying...

  • Amy M.
    5 days

    To give an example of the "September spending" she speaks of....I work for a company that does handle government building/office needs. Every year during the month of September I get calls from all our VA hospitals telling me "I got this money I have to spend or we lose it in next year's budget. We really don't need new furniture but.......I have to spend that money.". Every, EVERY, year this happens without fail.

  • Ragheed J.
    5 days

    how do you expect to be a super power and reduce spending miss cortaz

  • Mary B.
    5 days

    SIT DOWN!!

  • Kongowea V.
    5 days

    US spends billions of dollars to destroy other countries bomb and kill their generation instead of building America. Keep in mind that the billions spend on defense is money from stolen resources in other countries

  • Taffy Z.
    5 days

    She will be our president one day. Watch this space🤔.

  • Renee B.
    5 days

    We are no longer in Afghanistan why cant those funds go towards infrastructure and social programs?

  • Arshieal J.
    5 days

    Why are we supporting 900 military bases all over the world? Half those countries have asked us to leave.

  • Margie P.
    5 days

    She sounds like a little girl!

  • Lamar B.
    5 days

    Makes more sense than majority of politicians and she's right.....but you know the military industrial complex gotta get paid smh white men making white men rich

  • Peter K.
    5 days

    I can' t believe she wants to reduce Military budget/,,China and Russia are laughing at the US, especially Since Biden took office

  • Aaron B.
    6 days

    When you give the taliban 85 billion in weapons then have the audacity to speak about our defense budget 🤡 🌎