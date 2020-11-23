back

AOC calls out Senate for no COVID relief

"We are abandoning our people." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out the Senate for taking a Thanksgiving break while millions need COVID relief.

11/23/2020 1:51 PM
4 comments

  • Janet W.
    16 minutes

    It is sickening how Mitch and the Republicans have treated the average americans to give to their big businesses!

  • Simon M.
    25 minutes

    What a load of horseshit, the American people do not need another stimulus check we need the state of emergency for COVID ended. It is asinine to have a state of emergency for a virus with a 99% recovery rate and to use tests that have to amplify the sample 40 times in order to get a positive result and that do not measure viral quantity to establish individuals viral load.

  • Charity A.
    35 minutes

    The Prophet (saw) said, ‘If anyone removes his brother’s anxiety of this world, Allah will remove for him one of the anxieties of the Day of resurrection'. [Abu Dawud] http://alsalamediagroupug.org

  • Robert P.
    35 minutes

    Your people are in the country you came from

