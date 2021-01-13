back

AOC calls resigning Trump cabinet members 'cowards'

"Cowards." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had this message for resigning members of the Trump administration...

01/13/2021 1:30 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:34

    AOC calls resigning Trump cabinet members 'cowards'

  2. 5:15

    What is QAnon?

  3. 3:21

    Remember when Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

  4. 2:43

    Donald Trump on democracy abroad

  5. 4:43

    Why we should have seen the Capitol riots coming

  6. 4:05

    Arnold Schwarzenegger condemns Capitol rioters, draws comparisons to Germany

36 comments

  • Alison W.
    11 minutes

    Give em hell AOC✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿

  • Shane R.
    11 minutes

    She will be eatin' those words shortly

  • Alex R.
    12 minutes

    Theres pictures of the military napping in the capitol building holding their rifles. Having to be there to have to guard it against their psychopathic people is an absolute embarrassment to our country. I hope the feds lock up all the terrorists during that insurrection that took place about a week ago. IMPEACH THAT IMBECILE INCITING TERRORISTIC BEHAVIOR AND LOCK HIM AND ALL HIS SUPPORTERS UP.

  • Mark M.
    12 minutes

    You I hope. You can get back on your knees behind the bar

  • Kamale A.
    13 minutes

    Hahah donald trump lier dictater Dangerous dictater manplater caurrpt leader in the world hahaha hahaha definitely you should be in jail for ever evil. We always says you are suffering from mental illness but no response from hom it is concerne no here we go he is sick mentally 🤦‍♂️ Hahah donald trump I can't stop laughing 🤔

  • Paw A.
    13 minutes

    She tells it like it is. She is going places.

  • Shuiqiang C.
    15 minutes

    Looks unhinged...

  • David W.
    15 minutes

    Idk. I feel like she does a lot of coke.

  • Peter I.
    15 minutes

    Shut the hell up bartender!!!

  • Noor D.
    15 minutes

    True but one to many White Boys in power

  • Bing-bing O.
    16 minutes

    Si what

  • Craig N.
    16 minutes

    These are the people who put Socrates to death, and crucified Jesus Christ.

  • J M.
    16 minutes

    lol...yes! Get those defectors and punish them. They're not true Patriots.

  • Dana N.
    17 minutes

    Wow ...stupidly at its finest

  • Isiah M.
    19 minutes

    spirit animal?

  • José A.
    19 minutes

    Lier and polítical advantage taker.

  • Zach C.
    20 minutes

    I realize she's as dumb as she looks, but does she really have a lack of self awareness or is it all just an act?

  • Julian Z.
    23 minutes

    you’re garbage

  • Russ X.
    25 minutes

    Lets drop an EMP and get this party started, I'm getting bored.

  • Tiffany B.
    25 minutes

    AOC you are a waste of words! https://www.facebook.com/674764996035495/posts/1726754147503236/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.