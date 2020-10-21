back
AOC gets the vote out with Twitch live stream
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just got half a million people to watch her play video games on Twitch — and it's how she plans to boost voter turnout…
10/21/2020 7:48 PMupdated: 10/21/2020 7:50 PM
26 comments
Severian C.3 hours
noone is covering the fact that she sucked at the game and Ilhan Omar is a far better Among Us player, which is a concerning factor
Kat V.3 hours
lets ask her to play with us 😂😂😂
Metin T.7 hours
Trump 2020
Kat I.7 hours
wow....she really knows how to reach her audiences. well done!!
Dennis D.7 hours
Meanwhile Hunter and child sex which includes Joe Biden the Groping Rapist oh my 😆
Brandon A.8 hours
Already voted for Trump sorry
Leann H.8 hours
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Julius B.8 hours
Fox News is now and always has been a propaganda outlet for predatory capitalists Republicans.. If you get your information from Fox news you are being manipulated to vote against your own interests.. https://theweek.com/articles/880107/why-fox-news-created
Kirby E.10 hours
Stop this political silliness, move to Canada and let me be your love slave.
Virgilio C.10 hours
She is a beauty!! 💗
Virgilio C.10 hours
She is amazing, she is a future Speaker or V.P.
Krstne C.14 hours
Yes we need you out of the office. Our tax didn't pay someone to play video games.
Vojín D.14 hours
FeelsAmazingMan
S.F. O.14 hours
Bxllshxt
Margaret C.14 hours
Ashton L.14 hours
Brut you sure love your communists don’t you ?? Lol
Mariana G.14 hours
parceeee tuuu
Kathy T.15 hours
Her voice is like nails on a chalkboard 😐
Donald W.15 hours
She is a machine when it comes to triggering snowflakes.
John T.15 hours
Already voted for President Trump.