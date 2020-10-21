back

AOC gets the vote out with Twitch live stream

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just got half a million people to watch her play video games on Twitch — and it's how she plans to boost voter turnout…

10/21/2020 7:48 PMupdated: 10/21/2020 7:50 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:15

    AOC gets the vote out with Twitch live stream

  2. 4:03

    Interview with a sex worker during a pandemic

  3. 3:52

    Barack Obama still has hope amid election

  4. 3:47

    Ronald Reagan's memorable age joke

  5. 5:17

    When rappers' politics draw controversy

  6. 3:04

    'Lock them up' chant a fixture at Trump rallies

26 comments

  • Severian C.
    3 hours

    noone is covering the fact that she sucked at the game and Ilhan Omar is a far better Among Us player, which is a concerning factor

  • Kat V.
    3 hours

    lets ask her to play with us 😂😂😂

  • Metin T.
    7 hours

    Trump 2020

  • Kat I.
    7 hours

    wow....she really knows how to reach her audiences. well done!!

  • Dennis D.
    7 hours

    Meanwhile Hunter and child sex which includes Joe Biden the Groping Rapist oh my 😆

  • Brandon A.
    8 hours

    Already voted for Trump sorry

  • Leann H.
    8 hours

    🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Julius B.
    8 hours

    Fox News is now and always has been a propaganda outlet for predatory capitalists Republicans.. If you get your information from Fox news you are being manipulated to vote against your own interests.. https://theweek.com/articles/880107/why-fox-news-created

  • Kirby E.
    10 hours

    Stop this political silliness, move to Canada and let me be your love slave.

  • Virgilio C.
    10 hours

    She is a beauty!! 💗

  • Virgilio C.
    10 hours

    She is amazing, she is a future Speaker or V.P.

  • Krstne C.
    14 hours

    Yes we need you out of the office. Our tax didn't pay someone to play video games.

  • Vojín D.
    14 hours

    FeelsAmazingMan

  • S.F. O.
    14 hours

    Bxllshxt

  • Margaret C.
    14 hours

    Crypto currency trading is an online investment platform where people invest and make profit every day through the help of artificial intelligence software that studies algorithms and execute trades perfectly! No greater joy than seeing progress in an intitial decision made. Its a win win for me lately ...I must say serahTimofey deserves [email protected] https://www.facebook.com/serahtimofey

  • Ashton L.
    14 hours

    Brut you sure love your communists don’t you ?? Lol

  • Mariana G.
    14 hours

    parceeee tuuu

  • Kathy T.
    15 hours

    Her voice is like nails on a chalkboard 😐

  • Donald W.
    15 hours

    She is a machine when it comes to triggering snowflakes.

  • John T.
    15 hours

    Already voted for President Trump.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.