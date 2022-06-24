AOC on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: "Who does this protect?"
"We stay, we fight, we push." After SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had this message for her colleagues from across the aisle …
"The hypocrisy is raging." Nancy Pelosi on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Nancy Pelosi called the SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade a "slap in the face to women."
“I had an abortion because ...”
“Because I was assaulted.” “Because I was too young to have a baby.” “Because I wanted to.” They all chose to have an abortion and fight for everyone’s right to do the same. Here’s why ...
Why Rudy Giuliani's recent erratic behavior is no surprise
Turns out, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani has a history of riling up crowds, long before the January 6 Capitol attack. The new film "Rudy! A Documusical" explores an eerily similar instances in his past ... #tribeca2022
This teen's history lesson got them in trouble
This 17-year-old gave their class a queer history lesson just days after Florida passed its "Don't Say Day" bill prohibiting LGBTQ-related discussions in schools. Here's what happened next ...
Former Georgia election worker testifies at Jan. 6 hearing
A former Georgia election worker spoke at the Jan. 6 hearing about being targeted by conspiracy theorists over the 2020 election. #Jan6 #georgia #election #news #fyp
Ben Stiller goes to Ukraine for World Refugee Day
Actor Ben Stiller met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for #WorldRefugeeDay. #ukraine #news #celebnews #fyp (@benstiller instagram tag)
This is how close the Capitol rioters got to the vice president on Jan. 6 …
Capitol rioters got *very* close to the vice president … #fyp #news #politics
The life of Jennifer Hudson
She had just become the first Black singer on Vogue's cover. Then, her mother, brother, and nephew were murdered. From singing on a Disney cruise ship to joining the EGOT club, this is the incredible story of Jennifer Hudson.
How Juneteenth became a national holiday
“It may have marked the end of slavery, but it certainly wasn’t the start of freedom.” Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here’s what it commemorates ...
How the Brooklyn library is fighting book bans
Books are being banned across the country from schools. So Brooklyn Public Library came up with a plan ...