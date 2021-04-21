back
AOC reacts to Derek Chauvin conviction
"Justice is George Floyd going home tonight to be with his family." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for policy change following Derek Chauvin's conviction for George Floyd's murder.
04/21/2021 12:59 PM
11 comments
Eric W.13 minutes
Chauvin was convicted on all three counts. How is that not justice? According to you, nothing is right with the world or this country. It’s amazing how you claim to have so many answers to the worlds problems, yet you have barely any knowledge or experience of what the world needs. Maybe try opening your eyes and ears instead of your big mouth all the time. That would be a good start for you.
Rosemary P.15 minutes
Chauvin was found guilty on 3 different counts. Yet, you’re still not satisfied. Maybe you should move to another country like China or Russia.
Theresa H.30 minutes
Obay
Theresa H.30 minutes
If we okay the law and do right we would do good I don’t like excess force by anyone
Gene B.32 minutes
Worthless excuse for a human!!!
Tony W.36 minutes
All she does is tweet and give speeches. She passes no legislation and gives lip service instead of fighting
Paul S.39 minutes
Communist
Dan M.43 minutes
I dont think political figures are allowed to influence a trial? Weird how that works
Matthew A.an hour
It’s called reasonable doubt. It is what our country is based on. Everyone has a right to a FAIR trail....this isn’t Cuba or one of your socialist Marxist countries you wacko.....
Akshay S.an hour
Maturity is in realising that even George Floyd wasn't a good human but what happened to him was bad and Derek deserved that punishment
Jesse O.an hour
Can't tuck your kid in if he's out at 2 in the morning with adults....