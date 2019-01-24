AOC rebels, votes "no" on reopening the gov't

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez again was the only Democrat to vote against a bill to reopen government. Funding ICE had something to do with it. 🤭
19 comments
Joshua C.01/26/2019 02:53
Ha ha ha ha ha ha this chick is a MISTAKE
Harmon W.01/26/2019 02:16
She is tripping frfr.
Keegan B.01/25/2019 22:26
iLegaL ImMiGraTION IsnT BAD iTs GoOd fOr OuR eConoMy
Randy W.01/25/2019 13:41
Why is this person even in office?
Stacy M.01/25/2019 08:15
Idiot
Wm L.01/25/2019 03:47
I think that ICE should be restructured because, like the senator from Wisconsin said, it's not doing what it was intended for and is getting out of control by detaining people in public places and making messes and acting out of force where force isn't necessary. I don't think ICE should be eliminated, but a restructuring and new regulations could make it better and run smoother. I feel the same with the police force. Police are becoming extremely forceful where it doesn't need to be and how they handle situations and cover their cameras to hide what they do at some times (like the case in Florida). I think some things need restructuring and some fixing. A car won't run with service work and maintenance. Laws and organizations should be relooked at from time to time to stay up-to-date with what society and the nation needs.
Joseph J.01/24/2019 23:44
This all seems a waste of taxpayer money. Can we just open the governtment first???
Brut01/24/2019 22:25
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was only just elected — but she's already mastered the art of the clapback.
Judith O.01/24/2019 21:16
Watch out......this woman is taking no prisoners!!! Whether you agree with her views or not she and many others are the new faces in America's future political arena. This next generation of politicians are out spoken, maybe to much for some but they're here!!! As time passes we'll see what's what, and I hope they can find mentors from the "old guard" and learn from their wisdom, experience as well as their mistakes to guide them in the future.
Daniel I.01/24/2019 21:00
Democrats more concerned with helping illegals than protecting Americans
Lu D.01/24/2019 20:58
Thank you!!!!
Lee J.01/24/2019 20:53
I'm not sure about her yet..
Charles C.01/24/2019 20:52
IDIOT!!
Muhammad N.01/24/2019 20:09
Good thinking
Darrel Y.01/24/2019 20:08
That a good thing
Hossin N.01/24/2019 20:07
احتاج الى نقود لعلاجي في تركيا لأنني معوق وانا لست قادر لدفع كل المال المطلوب مني. اتمنى ان تساعدوني 0667815330
Zasséli T.01/24/2019 20:04
j'aime la façon dont elle bouge. Tous les bons mouvements sont bons.
Richard E.01/24/2019 19:55
She knows what shes doing , shes got the look trust her . i like the way she moves . All the right moves shes good.
Christopher J.01/24/2019 19:46
Oh the irony