AOC responds to Rep. Yoho
"Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man." This was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's response after being insulted by a Republican colleague outside the Capitol.
07/23/2020 5:42 PM
64 comments
Dennis M.a minute
ANOTHER CHRISTAIN, THEY are the SCUM of this Earth, ALWAYS, FOREVER...NOT A CHRISTAIN AT ALL...
Elvis V.5 minutes
Let me see that for myself
Dustin M.6 minutes
Oh and let’s not forget AOC mocked black Americans at a conference, but ya she is offended for being called what she is 🤷🏼♂️ oh and she pretended to be Jewish lmao. It’s like the people on the left love to mock minorities and pretend to be them let’s just see off the top of my head there is 3 democrats that did this: one pretended to be black, one pretended to be Jewish, and one pretended to be Native American.
Meryl Z.8 minutes
She expressed her case with class and dignity! 100% right!
Rodson H.9 minutes
I just love her. She and other women deserve the respect that they deserve. How would yoyo feel if someone disrespected his daughters. He is just a punk that can't handle the fact that she is more powerful and respected than he will ever be.
Brad J.9 minutes
She sure likes to hear herself yapp
Andrea L.10 minutes
Luv her ❤️❤️❤️
Blake T.10 minutes
Republicans underestimate her intelligence and class to their own detriment. And she’ll be eligible to run in 2028. They will cry.
Adam H.11 minutes
This is the lady that is afraid of her garbage disposal.
Menaz R.11 minutes
Disgraceful subhuman species of misogynists! U r such a fighter and a Lady!🤗
Alaa M.11 minutes
This is so sad, male politicians don't even bother showing any respect to anyone these days. Impunity is disappointing... And that's a whole other story.
Eli L.12 minutes
That’s not a “lack of impunity”she means “impunity.” But yeah what he did only gave her ammunition. Impunity means exemption from punishment. Yes having a wife or daughter does not make anyone decent.yoh can have power and accost women. Yes! She is so good.
Tracy B.12 minutes
How many names have you called our president?
Amandine R.13 minutes
Rita C.14 minutes
AOC, you’re a very intelligent young woman & NY and the rest of this Country applauds your stand vs abuse & unfair treatment of woman across the USA. God bless you! Your Dad is looking over you with pride & love! ❤️🇺🇸🤍🇺🇸💙🇺🇸
Indira F.16 minutes
And despite it all AOC handled this with nothing but class!
Cameron R.17 minutes
This shouldn't happen. I understand that you may not like what she wants to do, you may not like her views, or like her stance on the political spectrum but at the same time you shouldn't be using those words as a congressman of the United States House. I can't believe that we have to tell somebody about this. We learned in kindergarten to be respectful and kind to others no matter their stance.
Marga R.17 minutes
I really like her, she's smart
Geimy C.19 minutes
Saul T.20 minutes
The Republican party are scared of a strong woman that represents the people that's why they act like children.