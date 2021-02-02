back
AOC reveals she's a sexual assault survivor
"I’m a survivor of sexual assault." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about personal trauma while recounting her experience of the Capitol insurrection.
02/02/2021 12:35 PM
Benjamin P.10 minutes
Why does brut attract so many right wing chuds?
Robert C.11 minutes
Don’t believe anything she says , horrible human being
Jimmy M.12 minutes
wow what a drama lol
Billy C.12 minutes
This is where America 🇺🇸 has come to in not admitting the actions that are clearly there to see... Just by the comments is clearly how divided we are and that there is no sense of empathy... What happened in the Capitol was wrong to the fullest of wrong doing. The fear that was set and the intentions behind it are indications of hate...The invasion of a place where is suppose to be safe is just an act domestic terrorism... Some Americans are just hypocrites in looking the other way and refuse to admit their misconduct... No one has the right to put someone else in danger let alone conclude to their worse fear of dying... Ms. Ocasio thank for revealing your story your feelings and I am very sorry you and everybody else that was there had to go through that... Very happy that you are ok so you can continue your work against the worse of the worse of people and make America great for everyone...
Dan H.16 minutes
She’s a liar she is an absolute liar. Can you at least tell the truth for once in your life. I promise you Miss AOC that Time for your crimes to pay for them is at hand. You and most of the senators Republicans and Democrats I don’t have to go to jail and maybe be shot for treason. We the People will not stand for this no more
Kathy N.17 minutes
Lots of women have been sexually assaulted and then faced other trauma, from which they moved on like those who are victims of human trafficking for example. So yes, you need to grow up and move on! It is despicable that you are using this to get sympathy from voters and use it to get more power and money🤬🤬🤬
Samuel R.18 minutes
I a victim.
Lion D.19 minutes
GO UP ON MAURY N TELL THEM. U PARTY CREATED LAWS FOR RAPIST N PEDOPHILES, NOW COME U TO BAWL U IS A VICTIM. WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF VICTIMS BEFORE U. BIG DUNCE SHAME TO WOMEN.
Mir O.19 minutes
Evelina T.23 minutes
Victor B.25 minutes
You're one awesome person.
Ryan M.27 minutes
Bklyn J.27 minutes
Sangi N.28 minutes
You and nancy Pelosi are evil women... Trying to distroy American and the world shame on you... Everyone knw that ur a lier and fake... Stop trying to be nice on social media
Rob B.28 minutes
Ban her from Every social Media platform period. If you don’t then we know what’s really going on. And here she still taking. BAN AOC
Craig N.28 minutes
Did she say trauma or drama ?
Terry C.30 minutes
Another "believe the woman" ploy. AOC time to put up or shut up! Be that true advocate for what you state. You have been in Congress for over 2 years. What have you done to correct the injustice you claim done to women. You have turned into the same windbag political hack just like the rest in that swamp. Enough already.
Sangi N.31 minutes
Joseph B.33 minutes
Esther L.37 minutes
Yet she hangs out with the demoncrats which are full of sexual predators