AOC's case for canceling student debt
"No person should have to go into crushing debt in order to get an education." This is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's case for canceling student debt.
12/07/2021 1:58 PM
6 comments
Erik F.5 minutes
Everything is free to these people lol. Cracks me up
Nevin S.13 minutes
nutter
Xndy D.20 minutes
Applause
Rob B.21 minutes
Tells you how committed she was in college. Didn’t set herself up. Networking. She partied to much. Then she was a bartender. Ok Sandy that’s her real Name. Pay back your loan. You took it out now pay for it
Brian D.28 minutes
The fact that the first twelve years are tax payer funded and the last 4-8 depending on your drive and motivation are not says all we need to know. They want us chained to the system with interest. If you do not value the gifts the upcoming generation has to share with the world without putting the weight of financial burden on them there’s a problem! Thank you
Allen R.29 minutes
So it's not ok for 17 year olds to sign up for college debt but it's ok for children to decide what gender they want 🤦♂️ where does the stupidity end