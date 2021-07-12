back

AOC's case for canceling student debt

"No person should have to go into crushing debt in order to get an education." This is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's case for canceling student debt.

12/07/2021 1:58 PM
6 comments

  • Erik F.
    5 minutes

    Everything is free to these people lol. Cracks me up

  • Nevin S.
    13 minutes

    nutter

  • Xndy D.
    20 minutes

    Applause

  • Rob B.
    21 minutes

    Tells you how committed she was in college. Didn’t set herself up. Networking. She partied to much. Then she was a bartender. Ok Sandy that’s her real Name. Pay back your loan. You took it out now pay for it

  • Brian D.
    28 minutes

    The fact that the first twelve years are tax payer funded and the last 4-8 depending on your drive and motivation are not says all we need to know. They want us chained to the system with interest. If you do not value the gifts the upcoming generation has to share with the world without putting the weight of financial burden on them there’s a problem! Thank you

  • Allen R.
    29 minutes

    So it's not ok for 17 year olds to sign up for college debt but it's ok for children to decide what gender they want 🤦‍♂️ where does the stupidity end

