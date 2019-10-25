AOC Turns Up Heat During Hearings

AOC's top grilling moments

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has quickly become known for sharp grilling of officials and public figures. Here are the big figures she has confronted so far:

Mark Zuckerberg - Facebook’s controversial libra cryptocurrency plans brought Mark Zuckerberg before the House Financial Services Committee, but the chief executive’s testimony took a startlingly turn during an exchange with the congresswoman. Fielding questions on Facebook’s advertising policies, Zuckerberg stated that while the company does not allow “voter suppression” ads, such as an ad that promotes a false election date, Facebook does allow politicians to pay to promote lies—at least in some scenarios. When pressed by Ocasio-Cortez on whether she could falsely advertise that, say, Republicans supported Green New Deal legislation under Facebook’s current rules, a fitful Zuckerberg responded that he did not know.

Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) clashed with the banking CEO during a congressional meeting, after Wells Fargo chief executive Timothy Sloan responded to accusations of “financing the caging of children” at the southern U.S. border as well as the Dakota Pipeline during a brief stint. Sloan responded by saying that Wells Fargo was terminating relationships with two private prison companies, GEO Group and CoreCivic, both of which have been involved with immigration detention. He said one exit was finalized and the other was still pending, but he couldn't remember which was which.

Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grilled Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during his testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The line of questioning was over his approval of a citizenship question on the 2020 census. While changes to the census must be made through the U.S. Census Bureau, Ocasio-Cortez noted, Ross consulted with anti-voting rights players in the Trump administration—particularly former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who was serving on President Donald Trump's election integrity commission in July 2017 when he corresponded with Ross about the question.

Facebook executive David Marcus, in charge of the Libra currency - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Facebook exec David Marcus had an enlightening exchange on during a hearing with lawmakers about the social network's Libra digital currency. Several members of congress on the House committee expressed skepticism over Facebook’s decision to delve into a digital currency and financial services before it has tackled other problems around privacy and election meddling.

Brut.