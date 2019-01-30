Are Trump's immigration talking points from a movie?

Is Trump getting his border wall talking points... from Hollywood? 🎬
125 comments
Danny A.03/01/2019 02:17
lol
Angel H.03/01/2019 01:40
Russia is over here threating to bomb us. China is backing them. Up and you wanna. Send troops. To where they arnt needed Iran already declared. Its hate for us burning a American flag on national TV because trump. Dishonored a deal with them but. Your. Worried about Mexicans wen this country gets invaded Mexico is gonna be one of the only places to go
Gzlcos M.02/28/2019 23:32
Jajajajajajaj
Tony R.02/28/2019 23:12
this was the one I was talking about on the ferry the other day
Tela S.02/28/2019 22:46
Oh god... has he seen white house down???
Kyle M.02/28/2019 21:21
I wonder how he knows it... sooo well... so detailed... as if he... Like was there
Stephen M.02/28/2019 20:18
Someone changed the channel from Faux News to HBO and next thing you know...
Karlos M.02/28/2019 17:19
🤦♂️ why? Is he still on office?
Osman D.02/28/2019 12:27
Yelser De Leon
Matt R.02/27/2019 20:29
I can only get so erect
K A.02/27/2019 15:50
Scary all you guys that believe everything you see on tv and social media. Fn Democrats
Jose J.02/27/2019 01:14
que tal esta se mamo 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sereyna C.02/26/2019 23:11
we bee known sis
Sereyna C.02/26/2019 22:57
we bee known sis
Natalia O.02/26/2019 21:53
🤔🤔 sounds legit lo que el dice! �ores
Bryan T.02/26/2019 21:45
https://youtu.be/cVuuzTJBE5Y
Everth P.02/26/2019 16:07
I’m not at all a trump supporter but these are not lies people are being kidnapped and killed everyday in my country because of the cartel violence. THIS IS NO MYTH it’s a fact
Adiel C.02/26/2019 15:24
Oh plzz shut tf up already
Jonathan T.02/26/2019 03:33
Still your president
Juanita C.02/25/2019 21:03
It turns him on !!! You can see behind the podium people